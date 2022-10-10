96.3 KLLL 96.3 KLLL Logo

Lubbock Flood Infrastructure Flooding (FIF) Study Survey

October 10, 2022 10:41AM CDT
The City of Lubbock Engineering Department is asking residents to take part in a flood questionnaire to better understand flooding issues or concerns they might have.

The survey is a tool for the City to explore ways to better serve the citizens by receiving input on flooding issues, better defining floodplain management and flooding prevention goals.

Please click the link below to participate in the survey. The survey will be open for six months.

freese.mysocialpinpoint.com/lubbock-flood-infrastructure-flooding-study/take-the-survey

