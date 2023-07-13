96.3 KLLL 96.3 KLLL Logo

Lubbock Gets Sprinkled

July 13, 2023 1:10PM CDT
For all the dessert lovers out there, good news! Sprinkles is coming to Lubbock! Based in California, Sprinkles has made its way to fans hearts with their delicious flavors of cupcakes, cakes, and more, and even has a Cupcake ATM scattered across locations for an easy access to treats! Construction for the Lubbock location is expected to begin this year in the fall, and continue until next year, with an end date goal of July.

Some of the flavors of Sprinkles’ treats include red velvet, dark chocolate, sprinkle, vanilla, chocolate chip, and more! Sprinkles also offers treats for dogs, and kits one can take home and bake! For more and for a view of Sprinkles’ full menu, visit here.

Lubbock’s Sprinkles will open up at 8004 off Quaker in Unit C.

