Lubbock Hosts the 2024 Neighborhood USA Conference

LUBBOCK, TX) – Visit Lubbock welcomes the 2024 Neighborhood USA (NUSA) conference to the Hub City for its annual event on May 22 – 25 at the Lubbock Memorial Civic Center.

Neighborhood USA is a national annual conference committed to building and strengthening neighborhood organizations. Created in 1975 to share information and experiences used to build stronger communities, the organization encourages networking and sharing information to facilitate the development of partnerships between neighborhood organizations and the government and private sectors.

This year, the organization is pleased to announce the keynote speakers, Lala Chavez, Lubbock ISD Board of Trustees, and Wilson Bowling, Neighborhood Planner of the City of Lubbock. Both speakers are experts in their field and will provide significant insight into the growth of Lubbock.

Valorie Duvall, coordinator chair and board member of North and East Lubbock CDC (NELCDC) and NUSA Board Member, is looking forward to helping accomplish the goals of neighborhood communities.

“This event will help build stronger communities in cities,” said Duval.

NUSA is free to the public and welcomes all to attend. For more information please refer below to the schedule of events as well as the attachment.

Wednesday, May 22

8 a.m. – 8 p.m. – Open Registration at the MCM Elegante Hotel

9 a.m. – 3 p.m. – NUSA Board Meeting at Texas Tech Club

6 – 8 p.m. Welcome Reception at the MCM Elegante Hotel: Petroleum Room

Thursday, May 23

9 a.m. – 3 p.m. – All-day sessions at the Lubbock Civic Center

Friday, May 24

9 a.m. – 3 p.m. – All-day sessions at the Lubbock Civic Center

Saturday, May 25

8:30 a.m. – 10:30 a.m. – Neighborhood Breakfast Awards at the Elegante Hotel: Petroleum Room

11 a.m. – 1 p.m. – General Membership Meeting at the Elegante Hotel: Petroleum Room

2 p.m. – 4 p.m. – NUSA Board Meeting at the Elegante Hotel: Petroleum Room

For more information, please contact Valorie Duvall at 806-577-3395.

