Lubbock Hosts TxTRA 50th Annual Educational Conference: Cultivating a New Future in Cancer Registry

Visit Lubbock welcomes TxTRA 50th Annual Educational Conference: Cultivating a New Future in Cancer Registry to the Hub City on September 25 – 27, 2023.

Nearly 150 regional attendees from Texas, New Mexico, Colorado and Arkansas will meet both in-person and virtually at the Cotton Court Hotel. This will be the first event TxTRA has held in Lubbock since 1994 as well as being the first in-person event since 2019 for the organization.

“This event is most important because it is the first in-person conference that we have had since 2019,” said Kimberly Kinney-Lara, CTR/President of TxTRA 2022-2023. “There have been many changes in our profession including a new certification name beginning 1/1/2024 that will modify our name from Certified Tumor Registrar to Oncology Data Specialist.”

Ray Young, the keynote speaker for the event, is a high-energy, high-octane, inspiring speaker, teacher and coach. For over 30 years Ray has been blessed to work with groups and individuals around the world, including Mexico, Belize, Honduras, South Africa, Bolivia, Russia, Singapore, Thailand, and across the United States. Ray specializes in Leadership Development and Personal Development. Ray is proud to be part of the John Maxwell Leadership Team.

Texas Tumor Registrars Association, a volunteer organization dedicated to the support of cancer data management professionals, promotes education and guidance in the areas of cancer registry and cancer program administration. The group works to enhance knowledge through exchange of ideas and dissemination of information on current cancer program standards, patient care standards and oncology research activities.

About Visit Lubbock and Lubbock Sports

