Lubbock ISD announces new assistant athletic director
Jun 21, 2022 @ 2:00am
The Lubbock ISD Athletics Department announced today Lou Mora has been selected to serve as an assistant director of athletics. Mora comes to Lubbock ISD after serving as the assistant director of athletics for Austin ISD since 2010.
Mora brings experience as the coordinator of baseball, football, wrestling, swimming and diving, golf, and water polo for Austin ISD. He has also worked as a meet director for track and field/cross country events. Prior to athletic administration, Coach Mora held coaching positions at Austin High School (Austin), Rio Rancho High School (New Mexico), Midwestern State University, Fort Stockton High School and Socorro High School (El Paso).
“We are thrilled to have Lou Mora join the Lubbock ISD team,” said Lubbock ISD Executive Director of Athletics Mike Meeks. “His experience in athletic administration will be invaluable as we work together to ensure the academic and athletic success of our programs for the future.”
Mora replaces Jim Garfield, who accepted the executive director of athletics position for Abilene ISD this spring.
