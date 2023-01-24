Lubbock ISD: Athletic schedule changes

Due to the winter weather, the following updates have been made to Lubbock ISD athletic schedules:

Canceled All middle school athletic events All high school soccer games Postponed until Wednesday, January 25 5-4A Basketball Sweetwater at Estacado (varsity only) Girls at 5 p.m./Boys at 6 p.m. 4-5A Basketball Lubbock at Lubbock Cooper (varsity only) Girls at 5 p.m./Boys at 6 p.m. Monterey at Abilene HS (varsity only) Girls at 4:30 p.m./Boys at 6 p.m.