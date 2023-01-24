96.3 KLLL 96.3 KLLL Logo

Lubbock ISD: Athletic schedule changes

January 24, 2023 9:29AM CST
Due to the winter weather, the following updates have been made to Lubbock ISD athletic schedules:

Canceled
All middle school athletic events
All high school soccer games
 
Postponed until Wednesday, January 25
5-4A Basketball
Sweetwater at Estacado  (varsity only)
Girls at 5 p.m./Boys at 6 p.m.
 
4-5A Basketball
Lubbock at Lubbock Cooper (varsity only)
Girls at 5 p.m./Boys at 6 p.m.
 
Monterey at Abilene HS (varsity only)
Girls at 4:30 p.m./Boys at 6 p.m.
