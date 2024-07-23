Lubbock ISD: Fifth-annual Drive-Thru Registration is on Thursday

For families checking items off of their back-to-school list, Lubbock ISD is here to help! The district is hosting the fifth-annual Drive-Thru Registration event on Thursday, July 25 from 7 a.m. – 7 p.m. at Monterey High School on 50th St. and Indiana Ave. to assist families with registration for the 2024-2025 school year.

District staff will be available to help families with the online registration process for new and existing families, submitting required documentation, and answering questions about the upcoming school year. Interpretation services will be provided for Spanish-speaking and deaf or hard of hearing parents, guardians, and students.

Limited quantities of free school supplies donated by United Supermarkets are also available.

Why register now? Online registration eliminates the need for cumbersome paper enrollment packets and makes the process faster and more convenient. Registering early ensures your child’s schedule or classroom placement is ready for them on the first day of school. Even if you’ve been attending school in Lubbock ISD, it’s your RSVP for the new school year!

For families unable to attend Drive-Thru Registration, the Lubbock ISD Help Desk is available to help with registration questions at 806-219-0190.