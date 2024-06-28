96.3 KLLL 96.3 KLLL Logo

Lubbock ISD Hosts Special Education Job Fair

June 28, 2024 8:00AM CDT
The Lubbock ISD School Support and Special Services Department is hosting a job fair for special education positions on Monday, July 1 from 3:30-5:30 p.m. in the cafeteria at Monterey High School. Anyone looking for a rewarding position working with children receiving special services is invited to stop by and visit the event to speak with district representatives. Interviews will be conducted on site.

Monterey High School is located at 3211 47th St. Parking is available in the lots accessible from 50th St. and Gary Ave. Job fair attendees can enter the campus through the main cafeteria doors facing the parking lot on the southeast corner of the campus.

Lubbock ISD is a great place to be and we can’t wait to welcome interested candidates to our job fair!

 

