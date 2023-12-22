Lubbock ISD Statement on Employee Issue

This morning, Lubbock ISD administration received notification of an arrest involving a Lubbock ISD employee. Coronado High School Girls Basketball Coach Ashley James was arrested overnight by the Lubbock Police Department on a charge of driving while intoxicated. No further details are available due to the continued investigation of the incident.

As educators, we hold a position of trust in the community and we take this responsibility seriously. Lubbock ISD and Coronado High School remain committed to providing a safe, respectful, and supportive learning environment for all our students.