Lubbock ISD: Summer meals now available for curbside pickup

Jul 6, 2022 @ 12:48pm

Summer meals provided by Lubbock ISD now have more flexible options for families to participate.

 

The Lubbock ISD curbside meal program returns on Monday, July 11, with breakfast and lunch included in meal bags available from 11:30 a.m. – 1 p.m., Monday through Thursday at the following campus locations:

 

  • Atkins Middle School, 5401 Ave. U

  • Cavazos Middle School, 210 N. University Ave.

  • Dunbar College Preparatory Academy, 2010 E. 26th St.

  • Irons Middle School, 5214 79th St.

  • Monterey High School, 3211 47th St.

  • O.L. Slaton Middle School, 1602 32nd St.

 

This week, parents and guardians can pick up meals inside the cafeterias at the same Lubbock ISD campuses as food orders are adjusted and staff is coordinated to prepare additional meals for the curbside program.

 

Any child 18 and under is eligible for meals and children do not have to be present for a parent or guardian to pick up a meal bag. The program runs through Thursday, July 28.

 

These changes come from new guidance released by the Texas Department of Agriculture last week on the extension of waivers intended to provide better food access for children, outlined in the federal Keep Kids Fed Act signed in late June.

