Lubbock ISD: TAEA District of Distinction Earned for Sixth Consecutive Year

For the sixth year in a row, Lubbock ISD is a Texas Art Education Association (TAEA) District of Distinction for the 2023-2024 academic year. This honor places the district’s visual art programs in the top 1.3% of all visual art programming in Texas.

Lubbock ISD is one of only 16 school districts to receive this accolade for six consecutive years, every year the award has been available. The honor recognizes school districts for providing a well-rounded education that advocates and integrates visual arts curriculum to inspire creativity and reach all varieties of learners.

For this year’s award, only 94 out of more than 1,200 eligible districts were selected for the designation. The award rubric examines visual art programs from participation in TAEA through membership, exhibitions, contests, and community engagement in the visual arts through field experiences, community service, and collaboration with other content areas.

Lubbock ISD will be honored among the recipients honored at the TAEA awards ceremony as part of the organization’s annual conference in November.

The Texas Art Education Association is the largest state professional organization for art educators in the United States, operating with the mission of promoting quality visual arts education through leadership, advocacy, service, and professional development.