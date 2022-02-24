      Weather Alert

Lubbock Kiwanis Club Celebrates 100th Birthday

Feb 24, 2022 @ 5:32pm

The Kiwanis Club of Lubbock celebrated their 100th birthday Wednesday at Riversmith’s on Ave Q.

Club President Tim Upp and club members welcomed representatives from Kiwanis from around the state as well as area in celebration of this event.

Members, families and charities who have been helped though the Kiwanis charitable fundraising also showed up to celebrate.

The Kiwanis Club of Lubbock is one part of Kiwanis International, a global organization of volunteers dedicated to changing the world, one community and one child at a time. The Kiwanis Club of Lubbock performs many community service projects in Lubbock to help serve children. If you are interested in performing community service and helping children in Lubbock, they encourage you to learn more about the Kiwanis Club of Lubbock and welcome you to join them for a meeting every Thursday at Riversmith’s at Noon.

 

TAGS
963 KLLL KLLL Live Local Lubbock Lubbock
You May Also Like
Luke Bryan’s mom hits the town for his Las Vegas residency: “The eagle has landed”
Brett Young’s wife stars as the one that got away in his painful “You Didn’t” music video
“Can’t Have Mine”: Dylan Scott keeps the ball rolling with another new song after announcing his next album
“Fishin’ on a River”: Jake Owen trades in his tackle box for a tear in his beer in this new heartbreak song
Sam Hunt's Pregnant Wife Has Filed For Divorce
Jeff, Mudflap & The Gang
Recent JMM Podcasts
Connect With Us Listen To Us On