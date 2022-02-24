Lubbock Kiwanis Club Celebrates 100th Birthday

The Kiwanis Club of Lubbock celebrated their 100th birthday Wednesday at Riversmith’s on Ave Q.
Club President Tim Upp and club members welcomed representatives from Kiwanis from around the state as well as area in celebration of this event.
Members, families and charities who have been helped though the Kiwanis charitable fundraising also showed up to celebrate.
The Kiwanis Club of Lubbock is one part of Kiwanis International, a global organization of volunteers dedicated to changing the world, one community and one child at a time. The Kiwanis Club of Lubbock performs many community service projects in Lubbock to help serve children. If you are interested in performing community service and helping children in Lubbock, they encourage you to learn more about the Kiwanis Club of Lubbock and welcome you to join them for a meeting every Thursday at Riversmith’s at Noon.