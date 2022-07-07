Lubbock Matadors Final Home Game Week Events

Lubbock Matadors SC will be hosting multiple events this week as they get ready for their 6th and final home game on Saturday, July 9th against the defending National Champions Denton after a 2-1 victory over them last Saturday. Matador’s are currently on a 4 game unbeaten streak!
● July 6th-8th: 9:00 am – 12:00 pm Final Soccer Camp hosted by Matadors coaches and players for youth in this community. It’s a great opportunity for kids to learn from elite talent and get access to players and coaches as they look to grow the game and their skills at Matador’s camp.
● July 7th: 4:00 – 6:00 pm United Supermarkets and Express Player Appearances Players will be stationed at three (3) locations around town to take photos, sign autographs, help pump gas & be community support and leaders as they partner with United and Gatorade to interact with the community in their final week in Lubbock. The three (3) locations will be: Amigos off N. University, United at Boston and University & Market Street at 50th and University.
● July 8th: 4:00 – 6:00 pm Happy Hour for Season Ticket Holders & Partners at Cotton Court
● July 9th: Final Home match for the Lubbock Matadors inaugural season
The Lubbock Matadors are bringing the world’s game to the Hub City with an NPSL team to play in 2022. Led by a dynamic ownership group, the Matadors are on a mission: To build a soccer club that the South Plains will be proud of; support Lubbock area businesses through partnerships & sponsorships; providing
opportunities for Texas Tech and Lubbock Christian students to gain real world experience in sports management ; for local players to pursue their dreams and teaching future generations.