Lubbock Matadors SC 2023 Season Ticket On-Sale

Lubbock Matadors SC will be launching season ticket plans for new buyers who are interested in having a family friendly and fun community event to go to during the summer. The Matadors averaged 4,031 passionate fans per home game and in year one the Matadors finished with an impressive 6-4-2 record and beating the national champions twice and eliminating them from the playoffs. With overwhelming support in year one the Matadors intend to keep their season
ticket packages affordable and packed with great benefits for their fans.
● July 27th: 9:00 am Season Ticket Release the Matadors will release season tickets.
● Premium STH Benefits: To include in this coming season will be:
○ Early Bird Pricing (Deadline September 1st) starting out at ONLY $75 youth & $100 adult
○ Interest FREE Payment Plan Options
○ FREE jersey with every seat purchased ($60 Value)
○ Ten percent (10%) discount on all merch
○ Kids participate in Matadors Soccer Camp ($150 value)
○ Kids participate in Game Day Experience on Fan Appreciation Night
○ Eight (8) Bring a Friend Tickets ($120 value)
○ VIP Closed Training Session
○ BBQ with Ownership, Team, Coach & GM
○ Tailgate Party with Owners
○ Special End of Year Gift
● Family Friendly Season Tickets will start out as low as $40 with great perks found on the website.