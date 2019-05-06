In 1962, President John F. Kennedy signed a proclamation which designated May 15 as Peace Officers’ Memorial Day and the week in which that date falls as Police Week.

This year, on Wednesday, May 15th , the Lubbock Police Department will deliver all of Lubbock Meals on Wheels’ hot lunches to over 820 recipients on 59 different routes.

We appreciate the support we receive from LPD each year. We are excited to have LPD officers help provide meals to our homebound, elderly, and disabled recipients.

LPD will be at Lubbock Meals on Wheels’ office between 10:30am and 11:15am to pick up meals for delivery. Every day, but especially during Police Week, please be sure to show your appreciation to LPD and all local Peace Officers. They put their lives on the line and provide support in more ways than most of us realize.

Lubbock Meals on Wheels is not government funded, nor are we a United Way agency. We are able to feed over 820 homebound people thanks to generous support from the Lubbock Community.

WHO: Lubbock Meals on Wheels & Lubbock Police Department

WHAT: LPD Delivers

WHEN: Wednesday, May 15, 10:30am-Noon

WHERE: 2304-34 th Street

For more information, please call Mary at (806)792-7971 or email mary@LubbockMOW.org