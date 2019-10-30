Photos.com

For the 28 th consecutive year, Lubbock Meals on Wheels is partnering with United Supermarkets, Mrs. Smith’s, KAMC, and KLBK for the Feed a Friend…It’s as Easy as Pie fundraiser.

This year’s fundraiser will take place from November 15 – November 24. For a $5 donation to Lubbock Meals on Wheels, participants will receive a coupon for a free Mrs. Smith’s pie. Varieties include: pumpkin, sweet potato, flaky crust apple, peach, cherry, and very berry.

This is Lubbock Meals on Wheels’ second largest fundraiser of the year. Our goal is to raise $75,000 this year. Donations can be made at any Lubbock area United Supermarkets, Market Streets, or Amigos, or at Lubbock Meals on Wheels’ office at 2304 34 th Street.

Easy as Pie kicks-off with a pie eating contest at the United Supermarket at 128 th & Indiana on November 15 at Noon. Local community leaders and celebrities will participate in the contest which will be aired live on the KAMC and KLBK Noon newscasts.

As we celebrate the 28th year of partnership between The United Family and Lubbock Meals on Wheels ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday, we recognize the opportunity we have each year to serve those in need,” said Sidney Hopper, president of The United Family.

We are proud to continue to stand alongside this organization which is dedicated to fighting hunger within our community.” Lubbock Meals on Wheels prepares and delivers hot, nutritious meals to over 840 homebound, elderly, and disabled people each weekday, totaling over 206,000 meals annually.

We help people remain at home, well fed, and independent. LMOW depends solely on the Lubbock community for financial support. We receive no government funding and we are not a United Way agency. Over 1,600 volunteers and 15 staff members carry out the mission of Lubbock Meals on Wheels.

WHAT: Feed a Friend-It’s as Easy as Pie

WHEN: November 15 – 24, 2019

WHERE: All Lubbock United Supermarkets, Market Streets, and Amigos

