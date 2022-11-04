Lubbock Meals On Wheels – Easy As Pie Fundraiser

Photos.com

For the 31 st consecutive year, Lubbock Meals on Wheels is partnering with United Supermarkets, Mrs. Smith’s, KAMC, and KLBK for the Feed a Friend…It’s as Easy as Pie fundraiser. This year’s fundraiser will take place from November 9 – November 23. For a $5 donation to Lubbock Meals on Wheels, participants will receive a free Mrs. Smith’s pie coupon.

This is Lubbock Meals on Wheels’ second largest fundraiser of the year. Our goal is to raise $75,000 this year. Donations can be made at any Lubbock area United Supermarkets, Market Streets, or Amigos, or at Lubbock Meals on Wheels office at 2304 34 th Street. Easy as Pie kicks off with a pie-eating contest at the United at 114 th & Slide Road on Wednesday, November 9 at Noon. Local community leaders and celebrities will participate in the

contest which will be aired live on the KAMC and KLBK Noon newscasts.

This holiday season marks 31 years of partnership between The United Family and Lubbock Meals on Wheels through the Easy as Pie promotion," said Sidney Hopper, president of The United Family. We are proud to continue the tradition of helping others and feeding those in the community who need it most. We hope our guests will join us once again as we come together to help our neighbors this holiday season.

Lubbock Meals on Wheels prepares and delivers hot, nutritious meals to over 890 homebound, elderly, and disabled people in Lubbock and Wolfforth each weekday. We are on track to donate over 227,000 meals this year. We help people remain at home, well-fed, and independent. LMOW depends solely on the Lubbock community for financial support. We receive no government funding, and we are not a United Way agency. Over 1,600 volunteers and 15 staff members carry out the Lubbock Meals on Wheels mission. While you’re doing your holiday shopping this year, don’t forget to give at the register!

WHAT: Feed a Friend-It’s as Easy as Pie

WHEN: November 9 th – 23 rd , 2022

WHERE: All Lubbock United Supermarkets, Market Streets, and Amigos

Thank you very much for your continued support of Lubbock Meals on Wheels.