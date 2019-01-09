Lubbock Meals On Wheels “Mardi Gras, 2019”
By mudflap
|
Jan 9, 2019 @ 10:17 AM
Night club party
Why be a sponsor at Lubbock Meals on Wheels’ Mardi Gras, 2019?
Call (806)792-7971 for more information!
  • It’s great publicity for your business.
  • You’re letting your customers and clients know that you care for the vulnerable in our community.
  • You’ll be helping people remain at home, well fed, and independent.
  • You’ll receive the benefits outlined in our Partnership Opportunities page below.
  • It’s a seriously good time for the entire family!
Coverage you will receive:
Volunteer Base – 1,500+
Newsletter Reach – 16,500+
Facebook – 1,300+     Twitter – 1,900+
Event Attendance – approximately 1,500

Deadline to be included in all publicity is February 13th, 2019.  

