Why be a sponsor at Lubbock Meals on Wheels’ Mardi Gras, 2019?
Call (806)792-7971 for more information!
- It’s great publicity for your business.
- You’re letting your customers and clients know that you care for the vulnerable in our community.
- You’ll be helping people remain at home, well fed, and independent.
- You’ll receive the benefits outlined in our Partnership Opportunities page below.
- It’s a seriously good time for the entire family!
Coverage you will receive:
Volunteer Base – 1,500+
Newsletter Reach – 16,500+
Facebook – 1,300+ Twitter – 1,900+
Event Attendance – approximately 1,500
Deadline to be included in all publicity is February 13th, 2019.