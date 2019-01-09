Why be a sponsor at Lubbock Meals on Wheels’ Mardi Gras, 2019 ?

Call (806)792-7971 for more information!

It’s great publicity for your business.

You’re letting your customers and clients know that you care for the vulnerable in our community.

You’ll be helping people remain at home, well fed, and independent.

You’ll receive the benefits outlined in our Partnership Opportunities page below.

It’s a seriously good time for the entire family!