LUBBOCK MEALS ON WHEELS TO DELIVERY EMERGENCY MEALS

Each year, Lubbock Meals on Wheels delivers emergency meals to the homebound, elderly, and disabled people of our community. If Lubbock Meals on Wheels’ deliveries have to be cancelled due to an emergency, our homebound neighbors will have a “healthy meal in a box,” at their fingertips.This year we have included enough food to replace two lunches, if necessary. All of the food contained in these important boxes is shelf stable through October, 2020.

A generous grant, from the Lubbock Lions Club, has funded these non-perishable, shelf- stable food items, such as soup, crackers, applesauce, oatmeal, and milk for over 1,500 boxes. Each Lubbock Meals on Wheels’ recipient will receive an emergency box. In the event that an emergency prevents regular LMOW delivery, local media will be noified that Lubbock Meals on Wheels will not deliver and recipients will be instructed to use their emergency meal kit.

On Thursday, October 24th at 10:30 AM, Lubbock Meals on Wheels’ volunteers will begin

delivering emergency meals to LMOW recipients. Lubbock Meals on Wheels is a private, non-profit organization, preparing and delivering hot, nutritious lunches, each weekday, to over 850 people in Lubbock and Wolfforth, helping people

remain at home, well fed, and independent.

WHAT: Lubbock Meals on Wheels Emergency Meal Delivery

WHEN: October 24th at 10:30 AM

WHERE: Lubbock Meals on Wheels’ office, 2304-34 th Street

WEBSITE: www.lubbockmealsonwheels.org

For more information, please contact Mary Gerlach at mary@lubbockmow.org or (806)792-7971