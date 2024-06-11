Lubbock Metropolitan Planning Organization (MPO) to Co-Host Public Meeting, Encourages Citizens to Attend

The City of Lubbock Metropolitan Planning Organization (MPO) will co-host an in-person public meeting on Tuesday, June 18, 2024, from 3:30-5:30 p.m., at the Lubbock Metropolitan Planning Organization Building’s lobby (located at 916 Main Street) on the first floor, in order to share updates on the Draft 2050 Metropolitan Transportation Plan, the 2025-2028 Transportation Improvement Program, Title VI Compliance, and the Limited English Proficiency Plan. Partner agencies involved in hosting this meeting include Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT), Lubbock County, Citibus, and City of Wolfforth.

The public is encouraged to come and comment on:

Regional long-range transportation plan

Near-term projects to be funded

Presentations and exhibits

Question and comment opportunities

If you would like to share a comment without attending the meeting, you can do so at www.lubbockmpo.org, or by emailing [email protected]. Additionally, comments can be mailed physically to Lubbock MPO, C/O Poznecki-Camarillo, 4801 Northwest Loop 410, Suite 108, San Antonio, Texas 78229. Comments will be accepted beginning Tuesday, June 18, 2024, until Thursday, July 18, 2024.