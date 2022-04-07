      Weather Alert

Lubbock Moms Partners with UMC Health System – Meeting Moms Where They Are Campaign

Apr 7, 2022 @ 10:27am

Lubbock Moms (lbkmoms.com) is proud to announce a 12-month community partnership with UMC Health System.  This partnership focuses on meeting moms where they are with resources, education, and community.

Throughout the year, Lubbock Moms and UMC Health System will highlight a series of local events and resources that equip, prepare, and empower families regarding their health.

“As the premier parenting resource in the South Plains, the mission of Lubbock Moms has always been to create community and enrich the lives of parents. Our goal is to connect moms within the community, offer education and resources, and celebrate families. Our partnership with UMC Health System is a natural connection to this mission.” – Lindsey Slaughter, COO, Lubbock Moms.

A vital component of this partnership is UMC Health System’s title sponsorship of the Lubbock Moms 2022 Guide to Healthcare. Lubbock is well known for its outstanding medical facilities and exceptional physicians but finding the best fit can be a challenge for new parents, transplants to Lubbock, or those searching for the best health practitioners for their families.

Lubbock Moms community members often ask for recommendations for mom-approved providers to help them keep their health a priority. Together with UMC Health System, we are thrilled to provide an easy-to-access online resource to help Lubbock families find health partners.

