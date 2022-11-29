Lubbock Municipal Museums Participate in Catholic Charities, Diocese of Lubbock Food Drive 2022

The Municipal Museums will participate in the Catholic Charities, Diocese of Lubbock Food Drive this holiday season until December 18, 2022. Both museums will be accepting food donations to assist our local community. Each guest who brings a minimum of three food items will receive half-price admission to either the Buddy Holly Center or the Silent Wings Museum.

We will accept donations of non-perishable food in cans, boxes, or bags, but not glass jars. Please make sure to check the expiration dates on packages of food before donating.

For more information, please call the Buddy Holly Center at 806-775-3560 (www.buddyhollycenter.com) or the Silent Wings Museum at 806-775-3049 (www.silentwingsmuseum.com).