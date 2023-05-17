Lubbock Municipal Museums to Participate in Blue Star Museums Program

The Buddy Holly Center and the Silent Wings Museum will once again participate in the Blue Star Museums program, a partnership with the National Endowment for the Arts, Blue Star Families, and more than 2,000 museums across America to offer free admission to all active duty military personnel including the National Guard and Reserve and their families each summer. The 2023 program will begin on Sunday, May 21, 2023 and will continue through Labor Day, Monday, September 4, 2023. The complete list of participating museums is available at www.arts.gov/bluestarmuseums.

The free admission program is available for those currently serving in the United States Military – Army, Navy, Air Force, Marine Corps, Coast Guard – including Reservists, National Guardsman (regardless of status), U.S. Public Health Commissioned Corps, NOAA Commissioned Corps, and up to five family members. Qualified members must show a Geneva Convention common access card (CAC), DD Form 1173 ID card (dependent ID), or a DD Form 1173-1 ID card for entrance into participating Blue Star Museums. The active duty member does not have to be present for family members to use the program.