Lubbock Native Performs with U.S. Navy Band at Concert in Norway

September 16, 2022 2:19PM CDT
Lubbock Native Performs with U.S. Navy Band at Concert in Norway

SANDEFJORD, Norway (Sept. 13, 2022) Senior Chief Musician Casey Campbell, from Lubbock, Texas, performs with the United States Navy Band during a concert at the Hjertnes kulturhus in Sandefjord, Norway. The Navy Band participated in the 2022 Norway Military Tattoo, performing alongside units from Norway, Germany, Belgium, Sweden, Poland, Estonia, France and the United Kingdom.

Thank you Senior Chief Campbell for your service and return home safely.

(U.S. Navy photo by Master Chief Musician Adam Grimm)

