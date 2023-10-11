Lubbock native serves aboard U.S. Navy floating airport

Equipped with a full flight deck and more than 60 aircraft including attack fighter jets and helicopters, aircraft carriers are one of the largest warships in the world.

Snodgrass, a 2020 Coronado High School graduate, joined the Navy over two years ago.

“I joined the Navy because I wanted to have a purpose and do something with my life,” said Snodgrass.

Skills and values learned in the Navy are similar to those found in Lubbock.

“In my hometown, I would work wherever I could and that taught me how to be adaptable to any situation,” said Snodgrass.

Aircraft carriers are the centerpiece of America’s Naval forces. For more than 100 years, they have projected power, sustained sea control, bolstered deterrence, provided humanitarian assistance and disaster relief, and maintained enduring commitments worldwide.

According to Navy officials, aircraft carriers are versatile and have unique mission capabilities that make them a more strategic asset for the Navy than fixed-site bases. They are often the first response in a global crisis because of their ability to operate freely in international waters anywhere on the world’s ocean. In addition, no other weapon system can deploy and operate forward with a full-sized, nuclear-powered aircraft carrier’s speed, endurance, agility and the combat capability of its air wing.

“Sailors are truly the most valuable asset on USS Abraham Lincoln,” said Capt. Pete Riebe, commanding officer of USS Abraham Lincoln. “The crew has been working hard preparing the ship for deployment since I took command and I can’t wait to take the team to sea so that I can see these warfighters in action.”

This year commemorates 50 years of women flying in the U.S. Navy. In 1973, the first eight women began flight school in Pensacola. One year later six of them, known as “The First Six,” earned their “Wings of Gold.” Over the past 50 years, the Navy has expanded its roles for women to lead and serve globally, and today women aviators project power from the sea in every type of Navy, Marine Corps, and Coast Guard aircraft. According to Navy officials, our Nation and our Navy is stronger because of their service.

With 90 percent of global commerce traveling by sea and access to the internet relying on the security of undersea fiber optic cables, Navy officials continue to emphasize that the prosperity of the United States is directly linked to trained sailors and a strong Navy.

As a member of the Navy, Snodgrass is part of a world-class organization focused on maintaining maritime dominance, strengthening partnerships, increasing competitive warfighting capabilities and sustaining combat-ready forces in support of the National Defense Strategy.

“The Navy supports national defense by providing a large military presence across the globe,” said Snodgrass. “That presence shows our allies we are there if they ever need us.”

Snodgrass has many opportunities to achieve accomplishments during military service.

“My proudest moment in the Navy so far was earning my Aircraft Director qualification,” said Snodgrass. “I am proud of that because it is one of the highest qualifications a person in my career field can earn.”

As Snodgrass and other sailors continue to perform missions, they take pride in serving their country in the United States Navy.

“To me, serving in the Navy means doing a job that most people wouldn’t want to do,” said Snodgrass. “It also means keeping the motivation in myself to continue to do a demanding job that is both physically and mentally difficult.”

Snodgrass is grateful to others for helping make a Navy career possible.

“I would like to thank my family for keeping me motivated when times are tough,” added Snodgrass. “I would also like to thank my fiancé Charli, for being my biggest supporter.”