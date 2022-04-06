Weather Alert
Lubbock Plans to Test Outdoor Warning System Sirens Monthly, First Test is This Friday
Apr 6, 2022 @ 3:33am
The City of Lubbock will conduct a test of the Outdoor Warning System (OWS) on Friday, April 8, 2022, at 9:30 a.m. This will be a three (3) minute activation of the Outdoor Warning System sirens.
This is only a test
and does not indicate severe weather in the area.
The sirens will be tested monthly on the second Friday of the month. However, if the National Weather Service forecasts a ten percent (10%) chance or greater of a thunderstorm the day of the test, the OWS test will be canceled and not rescheduled.
For further information on the OWS, please visit
mylubbock.us/
outdoorwarningsystem
.
