      Weather Alert

Lubbock Plans to Test Outdoor Warning System Sirens Monthly, First Test is This Friday

Apr 6, 2022 @ 3:33am

The City of Lubbock will conduct a test of the Outdoor Warning System (OWS) on Friday, April 8, 2022, at 9:30 a.m. This will be a three (3) minute activation of the Outdoor Warning System sirens.
This is only a test and does not indicate severe weather in the area.
The sirens will be tested monthly on the second Friday of the month. However, if the National Weather Service forecasts a ten percent (10%) chance or greater of a thunderstorm the day of the test, the OWS test will be canceled and not rescheduled.
For further information on the OWS, please visit mylubbock.us/outdoorwarningsystem.

 

