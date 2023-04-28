Lubbock Power & Light Reminds Customers of Potential for Scams Claiming to Help With Shopping for Retail Electric Providers

As Lubbock Power & Light (LP&L) prepares to move to the competitive retail electric market, City of Lubbock Utilities and LP&L encourage customers to know the signs of scams and be vigilant about giving out any personal information.

Once competition launches, customers will need to shop for and choose an electric provider. This year, LP&L has seen the emergence of scammers posing as city employees claiming to provide assistance to customers in choosing a new electricity provider in the competitive market. LP&L and City of Lubbock Utilities will not contact customers to assist them with the process or in selecting a new provider.

“Right now, customers do not need to do anything related to competition. If you get a call from someone stating they are with LP&L or City of Lubbock Utilities saying they will help you pick an electric provider, it is most likely a scam,” said Director of Customer Service Clint Gardner. “If you’re not sure whether to trust the caller, we recommend hanging up and calling us at 806-775-2509 to be sure you’re speaking with one of our customer service representatives.”

City of Lubbock Utilities and the individual city-owned utilities (Water/Wastewater, Stormwater, Solid Waste and LP&L electric) do not conduct business door-to-door, and City of Lubbock Utilities and LP&L will never contact customers over the phone or in person to request credit card or other payment information.

Post-competition, LP&L will no longer purchase electricity, and customers will not have the option to stay with LP&L for electric service. LP&L will also not partner with retailers or trade groups related to retail competition. Customers can find the latest information about retail competition at LPandL.com/retail-competition. In the coming months, LP&L will also have a list of all registered retail electric providers with contact information so customers can get in touch with those companies directly.

LP&L is publicly posting information about the move to retail electric competition on its website and social channels, providing regular updates to the Electric Utility Board and Lubbock City Council, and presenting at community meetings such as council member district townhalls.

For more information on scam prevention, visit the “How To” tab on CityofLubbockUtilities.com and click on “Stay Safe From Scammers”.