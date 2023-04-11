96.3 KLLL 96.3 KLLL Logo

Lubbock Preston Smith International Airport TSA Will Begin Installation of New Security Checkpoint Scanners April 24

April 11, 2023 11:12AM CDT
Lubbock Preston Smith International Airport TSA will begin installation of new security checkpoint scanners April 24, 2023. This installation process is expected to take a couple weeks. Travelers should expect delays during the process and are encouraged to arrive at the airport at least two hours prior to scheduled departure times.

Details from the TSA website can be found below:
https://www.tsa.gov/news/press/releases/2023/03/31/tsa-begins-installation-computed-tomography-screening-technology-lbb

