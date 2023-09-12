96.3 KLLL 96.3 KLLL Logo

Lubbock Public Libraries Recognizes National Voter Registration Day

September 12, 2023 11:30AM CDT
On September 19, 2023, a coalition of thousands of partners across the country will celebrate National Voter Registration Day with a coordinated democracy blitz aimed at getting every eligible American registered to vote in advance of local and national elections.

Every eligible citizen should have the option to exercise their right to be heard at the ballot box and with more than 5 million registered voters to its name since 2012, National Voter registration day is the perfect day to start by getting #VoteReady. With this year’s holiday being the last National Voter Registration Day before voters across the country head to the polls for the presidential primaries, there’s no time like the present to get every eligible American registered to vote.

The Lubbock Public Libraries is proud to be a National Voter Registration Day partner. There will be information tables at Lubbock Public Library locations on September 19 during regular hours. Voter Registration Forms in both English and Spanish, and National Voter Registration Day stickers will be available. There will also be information on how to access ballot info for various towns, information on how to download a sample ballot and check your eligibility status, and information on individual poll locations

The locations and hours for the Lubbock Public Libraries on Tuesday, September 19 are listed below:

  • Godeke Branch Library, 5034 Frankford Avenue, 12:00 – 9:00 PM
  • Groves Branch Library, 5520 19th Street, 12:00 – 9:00 PM
  • Mahon Library, 1306 9th Street, 9:00 AM – 9:00 PM
  • Patterson Branch Library, 1836 Parkway Drive, 10:00 AM – 7:00 PM

The civic holiday’s website, NationalVoterRegistrationDay.org, provides a listing of National Voter Registration Day events across the country. It also includes a comprehensive and state-specific resources on all things voter registration and voting more generally.

For more information about the Lubbock Public Libraries, please visit lubbocklibrary.com

