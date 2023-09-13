Lubbock Public Library Computers 101 Classes to Begin September 21

After taking a break for the summer, the Lubbock Public Library is pleased to announce the return of computer classes for adults this fall. Mahon Library will host an 8-week Computers 101 program with both beginner’s classes and more advanced classes. Participants will learn everything from beginner computer and typing skills to email and Google basics.

Classes will take place every Thursday from 4:00 to 5:00 PM between September 21 – November 9 at Mahon Library, 1306 9th Street.

Participants are welcome to bring their own laptops, however computers will also be provided. They are also welcome to attend a single class, one series, or both series- whatever works best for their educational needs! Those who attend all classes of the Beginner’s Series and/or Advanced Series will receive a certificate of completion in recognition of their hard work and dedication to improving their computer skills.

A full break-down of the class schedule can be found below:

Beginner’s Series

Thursday, September 21; 4:00 – 5:00 PM

Computers 101: Basics of Computers

Class 1/8. In this class we will cover computer basics such as terminology and types of computers.

Thursday, September 28; 4:00 – 5:00 PM

Computers 101: Typing Skills

Class 2/8. In this class, we will talk about the correct hand placement on a keyboard and practice typing

Thursday, October 5; 4:00 – 5:00 PM

Computers 101: Mouse Skills

Class 3/8. In this class we will cover the basics of using a mouse and practice clicking (right and left click) and also talk about what kinds of items are “clickable”.

Thursday, October 12; 4:00 – 5:00 PM

Computers 101: Internet Basics

Class 4/8. In this class, we will talk about how to navigate the internet and how to search for the information you need!

Advanced Series

Thursday, October 19; 4:00 – 5:00 PM

Computers 101: Email Basics (Gmail)

Class 5/8. In this class, we will discuss the different aspects of Gmail and teach you how to attach files to your email!

Thursday, October 26; 4:00 – 5:00 PM

Computers 101: Google Docs

Class 6/8. In this class, we will practice using Google Docs, a free word processing program, and talk about all of the different features in this program.

Thursday, November 2; 4:00 – 5:00 PM

Computers 101: Google Slides

Class 7/8. In this class, we will cover Google Slides, a presentation application, and even make our own practice presentations.

Thursday, November 9; 4:00 – 5:00 PM

Computers 101: Google Sheets

Class 8/8. In this class, we will discuss Google Sheets, a spreadsheet application, and go through all of the different features.

Please register at the following link or contact Alex at the Mahon Library at 806-775-2835 to register or for more information: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSclJX-eJTKzpY4G003Fg0XUFpCtEaqAZ6W_9Rci2Hh-K2IoLQ/viewform