Lubbock Public Library Events for the Week of April 29

Master Gardeners at Groves Branch Library

Monday, April 29

6:00 to 8:00 PM

Learn gardening tips from the Lubbock Master Gardeners! For ages 13 and up at Groves Branch Library, 5520 19th Street. For more information, call 806-775-3723.

Come to preschool storytime at the library! This week’s schedule is:

Mahon Library (1306 9th Street) Tuesday, April 30, 10:30 AM

Patterson Branch Library (1836 Parkway Drive) Tuesday, April 30, 11:30 AM

Groves Branch Library (5520 19th Street) Wednesday, May 1, 10:30 AM

Godeke Branch Library (5034 Frankford Avenue) Thursday, May 2, 10:30 AM

Knit With Us at Groves Branch Library

Tuesday, April 30

1:00 to 3:00 PM

Join us for an afternoon of knitting at Groves Branch Library, 5520 19th Street. We meet every Tuesday afternoon! All skill levels and ages are welcome. Please bring your own needles and yarn. For more information, call 806-775-3723.

Adult Anime Club at Groves Branch Library

Tuesday, April 30

4:30 to 5:30 PM

Come to Anime Club and make new friends who like anime! We will watch anime, eat snacks, and do some other fun activities. For ages 18 and up Groves Branch Library, 5520 19th Street. For more information, call 806-775-3723.

Hub City Book Club: Chapter One at Lubbock Adult Activity Center

Wednesday, May 1

10:30 AM to 12:00 PM

This book club is in partnership with Lubbock Parks and Recreation and will be held at the Lubbock Adult Activity Center, 2001 19th Street. This month, we will be discussing “Brooklyn” by Colm Toibin. Copies of next month’s title “The Glass Castle” by Jeanette Walls will be available for pickup. For more information, please call Parks and Rec at 806-767-2710 or the Mahon Library 806-775-2835.

Tiny Tots Storytime at Godeke Branch Library

Wednesday, May 1

12:30 to 1:00 PM

Come to the Godeke Branch Library, 5034 Frankford Avenue, for storytime and a free book, courtesy of Literacy Lubbock. For more information, call Literacy Lubbock at 806-775-3634.

Senior Day Out at Patterson Branch Library

Wednesday, May 1

2:00 to 3:00 PM

Join us for fun activities, socializing, and educational information for ages 50 and up at Patterson Branch Library, 1836 Parkway Drive. This week we will be learning the basics of genealogy research! For more information, call 806-767-3300.

Tiny Tots Storytime at Groves Branch Library

Thursday, May 2

11:00 to 11:30 AM

Come to the Groves Branch Library, 5520 19th Street, for a storytime and a free book, courtesy of Literacy Lubbock. For more information, call Literacy Lubbock at 806-775-3634.

Story Ballet for Ages 3-6 at Mahon Library

Thursday, May 2

2:00 to 3:00 PM

Step into a world of magic and creativity with our Children’s Ballet Program from Ballet Lubbock. We’ll go on an enchanting journey where dance, art, music, Greek mythology, and history come together. Participants will learn the fundamentals of classical technique in Ballet, such as the posture and arm and feet positions. For ages 3-6 at Mahon Library, 1306 9th Street. For more information, call 806-775-2835.

May Kid’s Crafternoon at Groves Branch Library

Friday, May 3

3:30 to 5:00 PM

Children ages 5-12 are invited to join us for an afternoon of May and Star Wars-themed crafts at Groves Branch Library, 5520 19th Street. For more information, call 806-775-3723.

Widening Horizons STEM Program at Patterson Branch Library

Friday, May 3

4:00 to 5:00 PM

Enjoy a fun STEM activity with the Texas Tech student group, Widening Horizons, at Patterson Branch Library, 1836 Parkway Drive. Each activity is geared towards grades K-5th, but all are welcome. For more information, call 806-767-3300.

Story Ballet for Ages 6-10 at Mahon Library

Friday, May 3

4:30 to 5:30 PM

Ballet Lubbock presents an after-school ballet program for ages 6 to 10 at Mahon Library, 1306 9th Street. Step into a world of magic and creativity. We will go on an enchanting journey where dance, art, music, and history come together. Learn fundamentals of classical technique in Ballet and the stories, artists, dance, and composers of great classical ballets. For more information, call 806-775-2835.

Tween Laser Tag at Groves Branch Library

Friday, May 3

6:00 to 7:30 PM

Play a fun game of laser tag after-hours at Groves Branch Library, 5520 19th Street. For tweens, ages 9-12. Registration is required, please call 806-775-3723 for more information or to register.

Teen Laser Tag at Groves Branch Library

Saturday, May 4

6:00 to 7:30 PM

Play a fun game of laser tag after-hours at Groves Branch Library, 5520 19th Street. For teens, ages 13-17. Registration is required, please call 806-775-3723 for more information or to register.