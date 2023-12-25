Lubbock Public Library Events for the Week of December 26

All Lubbock Public Libraries will be closed Friday, December 22 through Monday, December 25. Regular hours will resume on Tuesday, December 26.

Come to preschool storytime at the library! This week’s schedule is:

Mahon Library (1306 9th Street), Tuesday, December 26 10:30 AM

Patterson Branch Library (1836 Parkway Drive), Tuesday, December 26, 11:30 AM

Groves Branch Library (5520 19th Street), Wednesday, December 27, 10:30 AM

Godeke Branch Library (5034 Frankford Avenue), Thursday, December 28, 10:30 AM

“Game On!” at Patterson Branch Library

Tuesday, December 26

1:00 to 3:00 PM

Come to the Patterson Branch Library, 1836 Parkway Drive, for an afternoon of board games and video games for grades K-12. For more information, call 806-767-3300.

Tiny Tots Storytime at Godeke Branch Library

Wednesday, December 27

12:30 to 1:00 PM

Come to the Godeke Branch Library, 5034 Frankford Avenue, for a storytime and a free book, courtesy of Literacy Lubbock. For more information, call Literacy Lubbock at 806-775-3634.

“Game On!” at Patterson Branch Library

Wednesday, December 27

1:00 to 3:00 PM

Come to the Patterson Branch Library, 1836 Parkway Drive, for an afternoon of board games and video games for grades K-12. For more information, call 806-767-3300.

Teen Anime Club at Groves Branch Library

Wednesday, December 27

4:30 to 5:30 PM

Come to Anime Club and make new friends who also like anime! We will watch anime, eat snacks, and do some other fun activities. For ages 13-17 at Groves Branch Library, 5520 19th Street. For more information, call 806-775-3723.

Tiny Tots Storytime at Groves Branch Library

Thursday, December 28

11:00 to 11:30 AM

Come to the Groves Branch Library, 5520 19th Street, for a storytime and a free book, courtesy of Literacy Lubbock. For more information, call Literacy Lubbock at 806-775-3634.

“Game On!” at Patterson Branch Library

Thursday, December 28

1:00 to 3:00 PM

Come to the Patterson Branch Library, 1836 Parkway Drive, for an afternoon of board games and video games for grades K-12. For more information, call 806-767-3300.

Teen Anime Club at Groves Branch Library

Thursday, December 28

4:30 to 5:30 PM

Come to Anime Club and make new friends who also like anime! We will watch anime, eat snacks, and do some other fun activities. For ages 9-12 at Groves Branch Library, 5520 19th Street. For more information, call 806-775-3723.

Tech Talk at Mahon Library

Friday, December 29

3:00 to 4:00 PM

Empower yourself with our Technology Consultation Services at Mahon Library, 1306 9th Street. Are you worried about your online safety, looking to understand the mysteries of the cloud, or do you need help keeping your children safe online? Look no further – we offer answers to your computer and technology-related queries. You are welcome to bring your laptops, tablets, or smartphones. For ages 18 and up. For more information, call 806-775-2835.