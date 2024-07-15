Lubbock Public Library Events for the Week of July 15

Storytime with Family Guidance & Outreach at Groves Branch Library

Monday, July 15

12:30 to 1:00 PM

Join us for a storytime with Family Guidance and Outreach every Monday at Groves Branch Library, 5520 19th St. Kids of all ages are welcome. For more information, call 806-775-3723.

Further Adventures of Wisconsin Johnson at Godeke Branch Library

Monday, July 15

2:00 to 2:30 PM

Wisconsin Johnson will amaze us with a family-friendly adventure magic show. Tickets are required. Tickets can be picked up 30 minutes before the start of the program and are first come, first served. For ages 4-12 at Godeke Branch Library, 5034 Frankford Avenue. For more information, call 806-775-3362.

Master Gardeners at Groves Branch Library

Monday, July 15

6:00 to 7:00 PM

Learn gardening tips from the Lubbock Master Gardeners! For ages 13 and up at Groves Branch Library, 5520 19th Street. For more information, call 806-775-3723.

PBS Kids Storytime at Groves Branch Library

Tuesday, July 16

10:30 to 11:15 AM

Join us for a special storytime this summer with some of your favorite characters from PBS! There will be a story, educational PBS Kids episode, meet & greet, and an activity. Don’t forget your camera! Presented by PBS Texas Tech Public Media. For ages 10 and under at Groves Branch Library, 5520 19th Street. For more information, call 806-775-3723.

Come to preschool storytime at the library! This week’s schedule is:

Mahon Library (1306 9th Street) Tuesday, July 16, 10:30 AM

Patterson Branch Library (1836 Parkway Drive) Tuesday, July 16, 11:30 AM

Groves Branch Library (5520 19th Street) Wednesday, July 17, 10:30 AM

Godeke Branch Library (5034 Frankford Avenue) Thursday, July 18, 10:30 AM

Parenting Cottage Storytime at Godeke Branch Library

Tuesday, July 16

12:30 to 1:00 PM

Join us for a special storytime at Godeke Branch Library, 5034 Frankford Avenue. Each family will receive a free copy of the book read while supplies last courtesy of the Parenting Cottage. For more information, call 806-775-3362.

Game On at Patterson Branch Library

Tuesday, July 16

1:00 to 3:00 PM

Play fun board games, card games, and video games every Tuesday and Thursday this summer! All ages are welcome at Patterson Branch Library; 1836 Parkway Drive. For more information, call 806-767-3300.

Knit With Us at Groves Branch Library

Tuesday, July 16

1:00 to 3:00 PM

Join us for an afternoon of knitting at Groves Branch Library, 5520 19th Street. We meet every Tuesday afternoon! All skill levels and ages are welcome. Please bring your own needles and yarn. For more information, call 806-775-3723.

Further Adventures of Wisconsin Johnson at Groves Branch Library

Tuesday, July 16

2:00 to 2:30 PM

Wisconsin Johnson will amaze us with a family-friendly adventure magic show. Tickets are required. Tickets can be picked up 30 minutes before the start of the program and are first come, first served. For ages 4-12 at Groves Branch Library, 5520 19th Street. For more information, call 806-775-3723.

Level Up: For Teens Only at Groves Branch Library

Tuesday, July 16

6:00 to 7:00 PM

Come solve a mystery! Think Clue, but “leveled up”. For ages 13-17 at Groves Branch Library, 5520 19th Street. For more information, call 806-775-3723.

True Crime Book Club at Mahon Library

Tuesday, July 16

6:30 to 8:00 PM

Want to explore the world of crime, murder, and betrayal? Join us for our True Crime Book Club at Mahon Library, 1306 9th Street, where we play amateur detectives on some of the most infamous cases in history! This month we will be discussing “Chase Darkness With Me: How One True Crime Writer Started Solving Murders” by Billy Jensen. There will be no meeting in August. For ages 18 and up. Call 806-775-2835 to reserve a copy of the book!

Tiny Tots Storytime at Godeke Branch Library

Wednesday, July 17

12:30 to 1:00 PM

Come to the Godeke Branch Library, 5034 Frankford Avenue, for storytime and a free book, courtesy of Literacy Lubbock. For more information, call Literacy Lubbock at 806-775-3634.

Further Adventures of Wisconsin Johnson at Patterson Branch Library

Wednesday, July 17

2:00 to 2:30 PM

Wisconsin Johnson will amaze us with a family-friendly adventure magic show. Tickets are required. Tickets can be picked up 30 minutes before the start of the program and are first come, first served. For ages 4-12 at Patterson Branch Library, 1836 Parkway Drive. For more information, call 806-767-3300.

Tween Anime Club at Groves Branch Library

Wednesday, July 17

2:00 to 3:00 PM

Come to Anime Club and make new friends who like anime! We will watch anime, eat snacks, and do some other fun activities. For ages 9-12 at Groves Branch Library, 5520 19th Street. For more information, call 806-775-3723.

Senior Day Out at Patterson Branch Library

Wednesday, July 17

2:00 to 3:00 PM

Join us for fun activities, socializing and educational information for ages 50 and up at Patterson Branch Library, 1836 Parkway Drive. For more information, call 806-767-3300.

I Ruff Reading at Mahon Library

Wednesday, July 17

2:00 to 3:00 PM

Love reading? Love dogs? Come spend time with therapy dogs from the Lubbock ISD Muttley Crew every Wednesday this summer! For ages 12 and under at Mahon Library, 1306 9th Street. For more information, call 806-775-2835.

Tiny Tots Storytime at Groves Branch Library

Thursday, July 18

11:00 to 11:30 AM

Come to the Groves Branch Library, 5520 19th Street, for storytime and a free book, courtesy of Literacy Lubbock. For more information, call Literacy Lubbock at 806-775-3634.

Game On at Patterson Branch Library

Thursday, July 18

1:00 to 3:00 PM

Play fun board games, card games, and video games every Tuesday and Thursday this summer! All ages are welcome at Patterson Branch Library; 1836 Parkway Drive. For more information, call 806-767-3300.

Further Adventures of Wisconsin Johnson at Mahon Library

Thursday, July 18

2:00 to 2:30 PM

Wisconsin Johnson will amaze us with a family-friendly adventure magic show. Tickets are required. Tickets can be picked up 30 minutes before the start of the program and are first come, first served. For ages 4-12 at Mahon Library, 1306 9th Street. For more information, call 806-767-3300.

Adult Giant Game Program at Patterson Branch Library

Thursday, July 18

4:00 to 6:00 PM

We will play games with giant game pieces! For ages 18 and up at Patterson Branch Library, 1836 Parkway Drive. For more information, call 806-767-3300.

Parenting Cottage Storytime at Groves Branch Library

Friday, July 19

10:30 to 11:00 AM

Join us for a special storytime at Groves Branch Library, 5520 19th Street. Each family will receive a free copy of the book read while supplies last courtesy of the Parenting Cottage. For more information, call 806-775-3723.

Teen Anime Club at Groves Branch Library

Friday, July 19

2:00 to 3:00 PM

Come to Anime Club and make new friends who like anime! We will watch anime, eat snacks, and do some other fun activities. For ages 13-17 at Groves Branch Library, 5520 19th Street. For more information, call 806-775-3723.

Happy Birthday Tortellini! At Mahon Library

Saturday, July 19

2:00 to 3:00 PM

Celebrate Tortellini’s birthday by participating in a variety of fun activities! For ages 12 and under at Mahon Library, 1306 9th Street. For more information, call 806-775-2835.

Ready to Read Storytime at Patterson Branch Library

Saturday, July 19

2:00 to 3:00 PM

Read books, sing songs, make a craft, and work on pre-literacy skills. Each family receives a free book while supplies last. Activities are geared towards 2-5 but all are welcome at Patterson Branch Library, 1836 Parkway Drive. For more information, call 806-767-3300.

2024 Summer Reading Program

Read books and win prizes with the Lubbock Public Library this summer! From May 22-July 31 log your reading on READsquared to try and win prizes. The reading challenge is open to all ages and can be accessed by visiting lubbock.readsquared.com or downloading the READsquared App on your preferred device. For more information, visit lubbocklibrary.com/summer-reading-2024 or stop by your local library.