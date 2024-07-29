Lubbock Public Library Events for the Week of July 29

Wisconsin Schneider and the Magic of Music at Godeke Branch Library

Monday, July 29

10:30 to 11:15 AM

Pink Size Polka brings fun for the whole family! Enjoy music, magic, and comedy. Tickets are required. Tickets can be picked up 30 minutes before the start of the program and are first come, first served. For ages 12 and under at Godeke Branch Library, 5034 Frankford Avenue. For more information, call 806-775-3362.

Storytime with Family Guidance & Outreach at Groves Branch Library

Monday, July 29

12:30 to 1:00 PM

Join us for a storytime with Family Guidance and Outreach every Monday at Groves Branch Library, 5520 19th St. Kids of all ages are welcome. For more information, call 806-775-3723.

Wisconsin Schneider and the Magic of Music at Patterson Branch Library

Monday, July 29

2:00 to 2:45 PM

Pink Size Polka brings fun for the whole family! Enjoy music, magic, and comedy. Tickets are required. Tickets can be picked up 30 minutes before the start of the program and are first come, first served. For ages 12 and under at Patterson Branch Library, 1836 Parkway Drive. For more information, call 806-767-3300.

Adult Coloring Night at Groves Branch Library

Monday, July 29

6:30 to 8:00 PM

Join us for a relaxing session of coloring! Coloring pages and art supplies are provided. For ages 15 and up at Groves Branch Library, 5520 19th Street. For more information, call 806-775-3723.

Motivation in Motion: Juggling Show at Groves Branch Library

Tuesday, July 30

10:30 to 11:30 AM

A fun and interactive juggling show presented by Steve Winger. Tickets are required. Tickets can be picked up 30 minutes before the start of the program and are first come, first served. For ages 4-12 at Groves Branch Library, 5520 19th Street. For more information, call 806-775-3723.

Come to preschool storytime at the library! This week’s schedule is:

Mahon Library (1306 9th Street), Tuesday, July 30, 10:30 AM

Patterson Branch Library (1836 Parkway Drive), Tuesday, July 30, 11:30 AM

Groves Branch Library (5520 19th Street), Wednesday, July 31, 10:30 AM

Godeke Branch Library (5034 Frankford Avenue), Thursday, August 1, 10:30 AM

Game On at Patterson Branch Library

Tuesday, July 30

1:00 to 3:00 PM

Play fun board games, card games, and video games every Tuesday and Thursday this summer! All ages are welcome at Patterson Branch Library; 1836 Parkway Drive. For more information, call 806-767-3300.

Knit & Crochet With Us at Groves Branch Library

Tuesday, July 30

1:00 to 3:00 PM

Join us for an afternoon of knitting and crocheting at Groves Branch Library, 5520 19th Street. We meet every Tuesday afternoon! For ages 12 and up. Please bring your own needles and yarn. For more information, call 806-775-3723.

Motivation in Motion: Juggling Show at Godeke Branch Library

Tuesday, July 30

2:00 to 3:00 PM

A fun and interactive juggling show presented by Steve Winger. Tickets are required. Tickets can be picked up 30 minutes before the start of the program and are first come, first served. For ages 4-12 at Godeke Branch Library, 5034 Frankford Avenue. For more information, call 806-775-3362.

Adult Anime Club at Groves Branch Library

Friday, July 30

6:30 to 7:30 PM

Come to Anime Club and make new friends who like anime! We will watch anime, eat snacks, and do some other fun activities. For ages 18+ at Groves Branch Library, 5520 19th Street. For more information, call 806-775-3723.

Motivation in Motion: Juggling Show at Mahon Library

Wednesday, July 31

10:30 to 11:15 AM

A fun and interactive juggling show presented by Steve Winger. Tickets are required. Tickets can be picked up 30 minutes before the start of the program and are first come, first served. For ages 4-12 at Mahon Library, 1306 9th Street. For more information, call 806-775-2835.

Tiny Tots Storytime at Godeke Branch Library

Wednesday, July 31

12:30 to 1:00 PM

Come to the Godeke Branch Library, 5034 Frankford Avenue, for storytime and a free book, courtesy of Literacy Lubbock. For more information, call Literacy Lubbock at 806-775-3634.

Motivation in Motion: Juggling Show at Patterson Branch Library

Wednesday, July 31

2:00 to 3:00 PM

A fun and interactive juggling show presented by Steve Winger. Tickets are required. Tickets can be picked up 30 minutes before the start of the program and are first come, first served. For ages 4-12 at Patterson Branch Library, 1836 Parkway Drive. For more information, call 806-767-3300.

Senior Day Out at Patterson Branch Library

Wednesday, July 31

2:00 to 3:00 PM

Join us for fun activities, socializing and educational information for ages 50 and up at Patterson Branch Library, 1836 Parkway Drive. For more information, call 806-767-3300.

I Ruff Reading at Mahon Library

Wednesday, July 31

2:00 to 3:00 PM

Love reading? Love dogs? Come spend time with therapy dogs from the Lubbock ISD Muttley Crew every Wednesday this summer! For ages 12 and under at Mahon Library, 1306 9th Street. For more information, call 806-775-2835.

Tiny Tots Storytime at Groves Branch Library

Thursday, August 1

11:00 to 11:30 AM

Come to the Groves Branch Library, 5520 19th Street, for storytime and a free book, courtesy of Literacy Lubbock. For more information, call Literacy Lubbock at 806-775-3634.

Acting Out on the Edge at Patterson Branch Library

Saturday, August 3

1:00 to 3:00 PM

The stage is yours, prepare to dazzle! Acting Out on the Edge is an educational series of workshops hosted by The Edge Theatre where school age students may attend one or more workshops designed to provide performing arts opportunities! For ages 5-18 at Patterson Branch Library, 1836 Parkway Drive. For more information, call 806-767-3300.

Ready to Read Storytime at Patterson Branch Library

Saturday, August 3

2:00 to 3:00 PM

Read books, sing songs, make a craft, and work on pre-literacy skills. Each family receives a free book while supplies last. Activities are geared towards 2-5 but all are welcome at Patterson Branch Library, 1836 Parkway Drive. For more information, call 806-767-3300.

Storytime at Patterson Branch Library

2024 Summer Reading Program

Read books and win prizes with the Lubbock Public Library this summer! From May 22-July 31 log your reading on READsquared to try and win prizes. The reading challenge is open to all ages and can be accessed by visiting lubbock.readsquared.com or downloading the READsquared App on your preferred device. For more information, visit lubbocklibrary.com/summer-reading-2024 or stop by your local library.