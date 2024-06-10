Lubbock Public Library Events for the Week of June 10

Parenting Cottage Storytime at Mahon Library

Monday, June 10

10:30 to 11:00 AM

Join us for a special storytime at Mahon Library, 1306 9th Street. Each family will receive a free copy of the book read while supplies last courtesy of the Parenting Cottage. For more information, call 806-775-2835.

Juneteenth Kick Off & Media Day at Patterson Branch Library

Monday, June 10

1:30 to 3:30 PM

Come get all the important details regarding this year’s Juneteenth Celebration and learn why we celebrate Juneteenth. This is a family-friendly event; children’s activities and light refreshments will be available. All ages are welcome to attend at Patterson Branch Library, 1836 Parkway Drive. For more information, call 806-767-3300.

Reptiles, Wilderness, and Snakes, Oh My! at Mahon Library

Monday, June 10

2:00 to 3:00 PM

The Science Spectrum presents Reptiles, Wilderness, and Snakes, Oh My! Learn about habitats, eating habits, and self-defense of a variety of animals. Tickets can be picked up 30 minutes before the start of the program and are first come, first served. For ages 4-12 at Mahon Library, 1306 9th Street. For more information, call 806-775-2835.

Learn to Knit and Crochet at Groves Branch Library

Monday, June 10

3:00 to 5:00 PM

Want to learn how to knit and crochet? Join us to learn this craft at Groves Branch Library, 5520 19th Street. Ages 8 and up are welcome! Please bring your own needles and yarn. For more information, call 806-775-3723.

Magical Monday with the Magic Tree House at Godeke Branch Library

Monday, June 10

4:30 to 5:30 PM

We will read a few chapters from the book “Camp Time in California” by Mary Pope Osborne and do a craft related to the book. This program is ideal for ages 5-8 with a focus on encouraging young readers transitioning into chapter books. Located at Godeke Branch Library, 5034 Frankford Avenue. For more information, call 806-775-3362.

Firewise Landscaping in Texas at Mahon Library

Monday, June 10

6:00 to 6:45 PM

Texas A&M Forest Service will teach you ways to create a more fire-resistant home and community. For ages 18 and up at Mahon Library, 1306 9th Street. For more information, call 806-775-2835.

Chuck E. Cheese Storytime at Mahon Library

Tuesday, June 11

10:30 to 11:00 AM

Chuck E. Cheese loves reading! Come listen to a story and meet Chuck E. Cheese. Don’t forget your cameras! For ages 8 and under at Mahon Library, 1306 9th Street. For more information, call 806-775-2835.

Come to preschool storytime at the library! This week’s schedule is:

Patterson Branch Library (1836 Parkway Drive) Tuesday, June 11, 11:30 AM

Groves Branch Library (5520 19th Street) Wednesday, June 12, 10:30 AM

Godeke Branch Library (5034 Frankford Avenue) Thursday, June13, 10:30 AM

Game On at Patterson Branch Library

Tuesday, June 11

1:00 to 3:00 PM

Play fun board games, card games, and video games every Tuesday and Thursday this summer! All ages are welcome at Patterson Branch Library; 1836 Parkway Drive. For more information, call 806-767-3300.

Knit With Us at Groves Branch Library

Tuesday, June 11

1:00 to 3:00 PM

Join us for an afternoon of knitting at Groves Branch Library, 5520 19th Street. We meet every Tuesday afternoon! All skill levels and ages are welcome. Please bring your own needles and yarn. For more information, call 806-775-3723.

Reptiles, Wilderness, and Snakes, Oh My! at Godeke Branch Library

Tuesday, June 11

2:00 to 3:00 PM

The Science Spectrum presents Reptiles, Wilderness, and Snakes, Oh My! Learn about habitats, eating habits, and self-defense of a variety of animals. Tickets can be picked up 30 minutes before the start of the program and are first come, first served. For ages 4-12 at Godeke Branch Library, 5034 Frankford Avenue. For more information, call 806-775-3362.

Juneteenth Kids & Teens Glow Party at Patterson Branch Library

Tuesday, June 11

5:00 to 8:00 PM

Join us for an evening of silent disco, silent reading, glow-in-the-dark games, and a dance-off! Come out glow ready! For ages 10-17.

Glimpses of Lubbock History at Groves Branch Library

Tuesday, June 11

7:00 to 8:00 PM

Learn about the history of the unique dance hall, The Cotton Club, that brought great music to Lubbock for more than 45 years. Presented by Cindy Martin, a historical archivist who serves on the Lubbock County Historical Commission. For ages 18 and up at Groves Branch Library, 5520 19th Street. For more information, call 806-775-3723.

Tiny Tots Storytime at Godeke Branch Library

Wednesday, June 12

12:30 to 1:00 PM

Come to the Godeke Branch Library, 5034 Frankford Avenue, for storytime and a free book, courtesy of Literacy Lubbock. For more information, call Literacy Lubbock at 806-775-3634.

Reptiles, Wilderness, and Snakes, Oh My! at Patterson Branch Library

Wednesday, June 12

2:00 to 3:00 PM

The Science Spectrum presents Reptiles, Wilderness, and Snakes, Oh My! Learn about habitats, eating habits, and self-defense of a variety of animals. Tickets can be picked up 30 minutes before the start of the program and are first come, first served. For ages 4-12 at Patterson Branch Library, 1836 Parkway Drive. For more information, call 806-767-3300.

Senior Day Out at Patterson Branch Library

Wednesday, June 12

2:00 to 3:00 PM

Join us for fun activities, socializing and educational information for ages 50 and up at Patterson Branch Library, 1836 Parkway Drive. For more information, call 806-767-3300.

I Ruff Reading at Mahon Library

Wednesday, June 12

2:00 to 3:00 PM

Love reading? Love dogs? Come spend time with therapy dogs from the Lubbock ISD Muttley Crew every Wednesday this summer! For ages 12 and under at Mahon Library, 1306 9th Street. For more information, call 806-775-2835.

Glass Bead Light Catcher at Godeke Branch Library

Wednesday, June 12

4:00 to 5:00 PM

Make a pretty sparkling light catcher to perk up any corner of your space, while supplies last. For ages 10 and up at Godeke Branch Library, 5034 Frankford Avenue. For more information, call 806-775-3362.

Tiny Tots Storytime at Groves Branch Library

Thursday, June 13

11:00 to 11:30 AM

Come to the Groves Branch Library, 5520 19th Street, for a storytime and a free book, courtesy of Literacy Lubbock. For more information, call Literacy Lubbock at 806-775-3634.

Parenting Cottage Storytime at Patterson Branch Library

Thursday, June 13

11:30 AM to 12:00 PM

Join us for a special storytime at Patterson Branch Library, 1836 Parkway Drive. Each family will receive a free copy of the book read while supplies last courtesy of the Parenting Cottage. For more information, call 806-767-3300.

Wilderness, and Snakes, Oh My! at Groves Branch Library

Thursday, June 13

2:00 to 3:00 PM

The Science Spectrum presents Reptiles, Wilderness, and Snakes, Oh My! Learn about habitats, eating habits, and self-defense of a variety of animals. Tickets can be picked up 30 minutes before the start of the program and are first come, first served. For ages 4-12 at Groves Branch Library, 5520 19th Street. For more information, call 806-775-3723.

Juneteenth Open Mic Night Event at Patterson Branch Library

Thursday, June 13

5:00 to 7:00 PM

Enjoy an Open Mic Night Event consisting of karaoke, music, artistry, comedy, and spoken word. Come out for an evening of entertainment and the chance to meet new people! For ages 18 and up Patterson Branch Library, 1836 Parkway Drive. For more information, call 806-767-3300.

Read, Move, and Groove with The Little Gym at Groves Branch Library

Friday, June 14

11:00 AM to 12:15 PM

Join us as we read a story and learn the basics of gymnastics with The Little Gym at Groves Branch Library, 5520 19th Street. We will have two different sessions for different age groups. Parents with multiple children should pick the class that their oldest child would be in- instructors will accommodate -for younger ones. Children ages 4 months – 35 months will be from 11:00 – 11:30 AM, and children ages 3-5 years will be from 11:45 AM – 12:15 PM. For more information, call 806-775-3723.

Glow Painting at Mahon Library

Friday, June 14

4:00 to 5:00 PM

Do you love relaxation and expressing yourself through art? Come paint a masterpiece and experience the glow! Supplies are available on a first come, first serve basis. For ages 13-17 at Mahon Library, 1306 9th Street. For more information, call 806-775-2835.

Saturday Family Storytime at Mahon Library

Saturday June 15

11:00 to 11:30 AM

Join us for a special Saturday storytime for the whole family! Geared toward 0-7, but all ages are welcome at Mahon Library, 1306 9th Street. For more information, call 806-775-2835.

2024 Summer Reading Program

Read books and win prizes with the Lubbock Public Library this summer! From May 22-July 31 log your reading on READsquared to try and win prizes. The reading challenge is open to all ages and can be accessed by visiting lubbock.readsquared.com or downloading the READsquared App on your preferred device. For more information, visit lubbocklibrary.com/summer-reading-2024 or stop by your local library.