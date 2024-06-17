Lubbock Public Library Events for the Week of June 17

Mobile Dairy Classroom at Godeke Branch Library

Monday, June 17

10:00 to 10:30 AM

Meet a real dairy cow and see a live demonstration of how a cow is milked! In this innovative program, the dairy experience is brought directly to you. Presented by the Southwest Dairy Farmers. This is an outdoor program that takes place before regular library hours; bring a chair or blanket. For ages 12 and under at Godeke Branch Library, 5034 Frankford Avenue. For more information, call 806-775-3362.

Teen Anime Club at Groves Branch Library

Monday, June 17

2:00 to 3:00 PM

Come to Anime Club and make new friends who like anime! We will watch anime, eat snacks, and do some other fun activities. For ages 13-17 at Groves Branch Library, 5520 19th Street. For more information, call 806-775-3723.

Juneteenth Jamboree (Game Night) at Patterson Branch Library

Monday, June 17

5:30 to 8:00 PM

Join us for games, snacks, photos, prizes, and more at our game night! For ages 18 and up at Patterson Branch Library, 1836 Parkway Drive. For more information, call 806-767-3300.

Master Gardeners at Groves Branch Library

Monday, June 17

6:00 to 7:00 PM

Learn gardening tips from the Lubbock Master Gardeners! For ages 13 and up at Groves Branch Library, 5520 19th Street. For more information, call 806-775-3723.

Come to preschool storytime at the library! This week’s schedule is:

Mahon Library (1306 9th Street), Tuesday, June 18, 10:30 AM

Patterson Branch Library (1836 Parkway Drive), Tuesday, June 18, 11:30 AM

Groves Branch Library (5520 19th Street), Wednesday, June 19, 10:30 AM

Godeke Branch Library (5034 Frankford Avenue), Thursday, June 20, 10:30 AM

Balloon Twisting with Steve Winger at Groves Branch Library

Tuesday, June 18

10:30 to 11:30 AM

Be wowed by Balloon Artist Steve Winger as he makes works of art with balloons! This program occurs before regular library hours. Tickets are not required but space may be limited. For ages 3-10 at Groves Branch Library, 5520 19th Street. For more information, call 806-775-3723.

Parenting Cottage Storytime at Godeke Branch Library

Tuesday, June 18

12:30 to 1:00 PM

Join us for a special storytime at Godeke Branch Library, 5034 Frankford Avenue. Each family will receive a free copy of the book read while supplies last courtesy of the Parenting Cottage. For more information, call 806-775-3362.

Game On at Patterson Branch Library

Tuesday, June 18

1:00 to 3:00 PM

Play fun board games, card games, and video games every Tuesday and Thursday this summer! All ages are welcome at Patterson Branch Library; 1836 Parkway Drive. For more information, call 806-767-3300.

Knit With Us at Groves Branch Library

Tuesday, June 18

1:00 to 3:00 PM

Join us for an afternoon of knitting at Groves Branch Library, 5520 19th Street. We meet every Tuesday afternoon! All skill levels and ages are welcome. Please bring your own needles and yarn. For more information, call 806-775-3723.

Balloon Twisting with Steve Winger at Patterson Branch Library

Tuesday, June 18

2:00 to 3:00 PM

Be wowed by Balloon Artist Steve Winger as he makes works of art with balloons! This program occurs before regular library hours. Space is limited; tickets required. Tickets can be picked up 30 minutes before the start of the program and are first come, first served. For ages 3-10 at Patterson Branch Library, 1836 Parkway Drive. For more information, call 806-767-3300.

True Crime Book Club at Mahon Library

Tuesday, June 18

6:30 to 8:00 PM

Want to explore the world of crime, murder, and betrayal? Join us for our True Crime Book Club at Mahon Library, 1306 9th Street, where we play amateur detectives on some of the most infamous cases in history! This month we will be discussing “Fatal Exam: Solving Lubbock’s Greatest Murder Mystery” by Alan Burton. In July we will discuss “Chase Darkness With Me: How One True Crime Writer Started Solving Murders” by Billy Jensen. For ages 18 and up. Call 806-775-2835 to reserve a copy of the book!

Balloon Twisting with Steve Winger at Mahon Library

Wednesday, June 19

10:30 to 11:30 AM

Be wowed by Balloon Artist Steve Winger as he makes works of art with balloons! This program occurs before regular library hours. Space is limited; tickets required. Tickets can be picked up 30 minutes before the start of the program and are first come, first served. For ages 3-10 at Mahon Library, 1306 9th Street. For more information, call 806-775-2835.

Tiny Tots Storytime at Godeke Branch Library

Wednesday, June 19

12:30 to 1:00 PM

Come to the Godeke Branch Library, 5034 Frankford Avenue, for storytime and a free book, courtesy of Literacy Lubbock. For more information, call Literacy Lubbock at 806-775-3634.

Balloon Twisting with Steve Winger at Godeke Branch Library

Wednesday, June 19

2:00 to 3:00 PM

Be wowed by Balloon Artist Steve Winger as he makes works of art with balloons! This program occurs before regular library hours. Space is limited; tickets required. Tickets can be picked up 30 minutes before the start of the program and are first come, first served. For ages 3-10 at Godeke Branch Library, 5034 Frankford Avenue. For more information, call 806-775-3362.

Senior Day Out at Patterson Branch Library

Wednesday, June 19

2:00 to 3:00 PM

Join us for fun activities, socializing and educational information for ages 50 and up at Patterson Branch Library, 1836 Parkway Drive. For more information, call 806-767-3300.

I Ruff Reading at Mahon Library

Wednesday, June 19

2:00 to 3:00 PM

Love reading? Love dogs? Come spend time with therapy dogs from the Lubbock ISD Muttley Crew every Wednesday this summer! For ages 12 and under at Mahon Library, 1306 9th Street. For more information, call 806-775-2835.

Mobile Dairy Classroom at Mahon Library

Thursday, June 20

10:00 to 10:30 AM

Meet a real dairy cow and see a live demonstration of how a cow is milked! In this innovative program, the dairy experience is brought directly to you. Presented by the Southwest Dairy Farmers. This is an outdoor program; bring a chair or blanket. For ages 12 and under at Mahon Library, 1306 9th Street. For more information, call 806-775-2835.

Tiny Tots Storytime at Groves Branch Library

Thursday, June 20

11:00 to 11:30 AM

Come to the Groves Branch Library, 5520 19th Street, for a storytime and a free book, courtesy of Literacy Lubbock. For more information, call Literacy Lubbock at 806-775-3634.

Game On at Patterson Branch Library

Thursday, June 20

1:00 to 3:00 PM

Play fun board games, card games, and video games every Tuesday and Thursday this summer! All ages are welcome at Patterson Branch Library; 1836 Parkway Drive. For more information, call 806-767-3300.

Friends of the Library Book Sale at Mahon Library

Friday, June 21 & Saturday, June 22

9:00 AM to 2:00 PM

Mark your calendars for the Friends of the Library Book Sale at Mahon Library, 1306 9th Street, where you can buy gently used books for as little as 25 cents! Friday shopping is open to Friends of the Library members only from 9:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. Saturday shopping is open to the public from 9:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. Cash, checks, credit, and debit cards accepted. To become a member of the Friends of the Library, please visit http://www.lubbockfol.org/ For more information about the book sale, call 806-775-2835.

Parenting Cottage Storytime at Groves Branch Library

Friday, June 21

10:30 to 11:00 AM

Join us for a special storytime at Groves Branch Library, 5520 19th Street. Each family will receive a free copy of the book read while supplies last courtesy of the Parenting Cottage. For more information, call 806-775-3723.

Tween Snack Tasting at Mahon Library

Friday, June 21

3:00 to 4:30 PM

Last year you sampled a variety of wacky and wonderful Oreos. This year come sample a variety of snacks and vote for your favorite! For ages 8-12 at Mahon Library, 1306 9th Street. For more information, call 806-775-2835.

Financial & Accounting 101 for Small Business Owners at Patterson Branch Library

Saturday, June 22

12:00 to 2:00 PM

Learn how to finance your business and basic accounting with the Texas Tech University Small Business Development Center! For ages 18 and up at Patterson Branch Library; 1836 Parkway Drive. For more information, call 806-767-3300.

2024 Summer Reading Program

Read books and win prizes with the Lubbock Public Library this summer! From May 22-July 31 log your reading on READsquared to try and win prizes. The reading challenge is open to all ages and can be accessed by visiting lubbock.readsquared.com or downloading the READsquared App on your preferred device. For more information, visit lubbocklibrary.com/summer-reading-2024 or stop by your local library.