Lubbock Public Library Events for the Week of June 3

Smokey Bear Celebration at Godeke Branch Library

Monday, June 3

10:30 to 11:15 AM

Join Texas A&M Forest Service as they help us celebrate Smokey Bear’s 80th birthday! Learn about Smokey Bear and fire safety, listen to a story, and more! This event occurs before regular library hours. Tickets are not required, but seating may be limited. For ages 2-12 at Godeke Branch Library, 5034 Frankford Avenue. For more information, call 806-775-3362.

Smokey Bear Celebration at Groves Branch Library

Monday, June 3

2:00 to 2:45 PM

Join Texas A&M Forest Service as they help us celebrate Smokey Bear’s 80th birthday! Learn about Smokey Bear and fire safety, listen to a story, and more! Seating is limited; tickets required. Tickets can be picked up 30 minutes before the start of the program and are first come, first served. For ages 2-12 at Groves Branch Library, 5520 19th Street. For more information, call 806-775-3723.

Grossology at Mahon Library

Monday, June 3

3:00 to 4:00 PM

Learn about fascinating and gross things associated with the human body with the Science Spectrum. For ages 9-12 at Mahon Library; 1306 9th Street. Space is limited, registration required. Call 806-775-2838 for more information and to register.

Sunburst Mirror Craft at Godeke Branch Library

Monday, June 3

6:00 to 7:00 PM

Add a little sun to your day! Join us to make a sunburst to decorate that lonely wall in your abode, while supplies last! For ages 18 and up at Godeke Branch Library, 5034 Frankford Avenue. For more information, call 806-775-3362.

Reel Books Book Club at Groves Branch Library

Monday, June 3

7:00 to 8:00 PM

Come meet with the Reel Books Book Club to discuss the latest book-to-movie adaptations. We meet the first Monday of the month (unless otherwise noted) at the Groves Branch Library, 5520 19th Street. This month, we will discuss “A Spy Among Friends” by Ben Macintyre. In July we will discuss “Meg” Book #1 by Steve Alten. Book club now has interactive kits, where you open gifts connected to the story as you go. For ages 18 and up. For more information, please contact Kaitlyn Call at the Groves Branch Library at 806-775-3723

Smokey Bear Celebration at Mahon Library

Tuesday, June 4

10:30 to 11:15 AM

Join Texas A&M Forest Service as they help us celebrate Smokey Bear’s 80th birthday! Learn about Smokey Bear and fire safety, listen to a story, and more! Seating is limited; tickets required. Tickets can be picked up 30 minutes before the start of the program and are first come, first served. For ages 2-12 at Mahon Library, 1306 9th Street. For more information, call 806-775-2835.

Come to preschool storytime at the library! This week’s schedule is:

Patterson Branch Library (1836 Parkway Drive), Tuesday, June 4, 11:30 AM

Groves Branch Library (5520 19th Street), Wednesday, June 5 10:30 AM

Godeke Branch Library (5034 Frankford Avenue), Thursday, June 6, 10:30 AM

Game On at Patterson Branch Library

Tuesday, June 4

1:00 to 3:00 PM

Play fun board games, card games, and video games every Tuesday and Thursday this summer! All ages are welcome at Patterson Branch Library; 1836 Parkway Drive. For more information, call 806-767-3300.

Knit With Us at Groves Branch Library

Tuesday, June 4

1:00 to 3:00 PM

Join us for an afternoon of knitting at Groves Branch Library, 5520 19th Street. We meet every Tuesday afternoon! All skill levels and ages are welcome. Please bring your own needles and yarn. For more information, call 806-775-3723.

Smokey Bear Celebration at Patterson Branch Library

Tuesday, June 4

2:00 to 2:45 PM

Join Texas A&M Forest Service as they help us celebrate Smokey Bear’s 80th birthday! Learn about Smokey Bear and fire safety, listen to a story, and more! Seating is limited; tickets required. Tickets can be picked up 30 minutes before the start of the program and are first come, first served. For ages 2-12 at Patterson Branch Library, 1836 Parkway Drive. For more information, call 806-775-2835.

Dungeons & Dragons at Godeke Branch Library

Tuesday, June 4

5:30 to 7:00 PM

Teens are invited to a Dungeons & Dragons adventure the first Tuesday of each month at Godeke Branch Library, 5034 Frankford Avenue. Please contact Godeke to pre-register and check availability for each session by calling 806-775-3362. For ages 12-17.

Hub City Book Club: Chapter One at Lubbock Adult Activity Center

Wednesday, June 5

10:30 to 11:30 AM

This book club is in partnership with Lubbock Parks and Recreation and will be held at the Lubbock Adult Activity Center, 2001 19th Street. This month, we will be discussing “The Glass Castle” by Jeanette Walls. Copies of next month’s title “The Thursday Murder Club” by Richard Osman will be available for pickup. For more information, please call Parks and Rec at 806-767-2710 or the Mahon Library 806-775-2835.

Music with Will Parker at Mahon Library

Wednesday, June 5

10:30 to 11:30 AM

Sing and dance along with musician Will Parker! Seating is limited; tickets required. Tickets can be picked up 30 minutes before the start of the program and are first come, first served. For ages 12 and under at Mahon Library, 1306 9th Street. For more information, call 806-775-2835.

Tiny Tots Storytime at Godeke Branch Library

Wednesday, June 5

12:30 to 1:00 PM

Come to the Godeke Branch Library, 5034 Frankford Avenue, for storytime and a free book, courtesy of Literacy Lubbock. For more information, call Literacy Lubbock at 806-775-3634.

Music with Will Parker at Patterson Branch Library

Wednesday, June 5

2:00 to 3:00 PM

Sing and dance along with musician Will Parker! Seating is limited; tickets required. Tickets can be picked up 30 minutes before the start of the program and are first come, first served. For ages 12 and under at Patterson Branch Library, 1836 Parkway Drive. For more information, call 806-767-3300.

Senior Day Out at Patterson Branch Library

Wednesday, June 5

2:00 to 3:00 PM

Join us for fun activities, socializing, and educational information for ages 50 and up at Patterson Branch Library, 1836 Parkway Drive. This week we will celebrating the start of Summer Reading with a photo shoot with Ricky Sherfield. For more information, call 806-767-3300.

I Ruff Reading at Mahon Library

Wednesday, June 5

2:00 to 3:00 PM

Love reading? Love dogs? Come spend time with therapy dogs from the Lubbock ISD Muttley Crew every Wednesday this summer! For ages 12 and under at Mahon Library, 1306 9th Street. For more information, call 806-775-2835.

Music with Will Parker at Godeke Branch Library

Thursday, June 6

10:30 to 11:30 AM

Sing and dance along with musician Will Parker! Seating is limited; tickets required. Tickets can be picked up 30 minutes before the start of the program and are first come, first served. For ages 12 and under at Godeke Branch Library, 5034 Frankford Avenue. For more information, call 806-775-3362.

Tiny Tots Storytime at Groves Branch Library

Thursday, June 6

11:00 to 11:30 AM

Come to the Groves Branch Library, 5520 19th Street, for a storytime and a free book, courtesy of Literacy Lubbock. For more information, call Literacy Lubbock at 806-775-3634.

Game On at Patterson Branch Library

Thursday, June 6

1:00 to 3:00 PM

Play fun board games, card games, and video games every Tuesday and Thursday this summer! All ages are welcome at Patterson Branch Library; 1836 Parkway Drive. For more information, call 806-767-3300.

Music with Will Parker at Groves Branch Library

Thursday, June 6

2:00 to 3:00 PM

Sing and dance along with musician Will Parker! Seating is limited; tickets required. Tickets can be picked up 30 minutes before the start of the program and are first come, first served. For ages 12 and under at Groves Branch Library, 5520 19th Street. For more information, call 806-775-3723.

Tween Anime Club at Groves Branch Library

Friday, June 7

1:00 to 2:00 PM

Come to Anime Club and make new friends who like anime! We will watch anime, eat snacks, and do some other fun activities. For ages 9-12 at Groves Branch Library, 5520 19th Street. For more information, call 806-775-3723.

Adult Comedy Night at Mahon Library

Friday, June 7

1:00 to 2:00 PM

Enjoy a hilarious evening of stand-up comedy provided by Laugh Hub City. This after-hours comedy show is just for adults, so leave the kiddos at home! For ages 18 and up at Mahon Library, 1306 9th Street. For more information, call 806-775-2835.

Pre-Father’s Day Book-Tasting Brunch at Patterson Branch Library

Saturday, June 8

10:00 AM to 12:00 PM

Fathers, Men, and Brothers are invited to come and experience the encouragement and building of a love for reading through fellowship! Children under 12 are welcome to attend but must be accompanied by an adult. Located at Patterson Branch Library, 1836 Parkway Drive. For more information, call 806-767-3300.

Ready to Read Storytime at Patterson Branch Library

Saturday, June 8

2:00 to 3:00 PM

Read books, sing songs, make a craft, and work on pre-literacy skills. Each family receives a free book while supplies last. Activities are geared towards 2-5 but all are welcome at Patterson Branch Library, 1836 Parkway Drive. For more information, call 806-767-3300.

2024 Summer Reading Program

Read books and win prizes with the Lubbock Public Library this summer! From May 22-July 31 log your reading on READsquared to try and win prizes. The reading challenge is open to all ages and can be accessed by visiting lubbock.readsquared.com or downloading the READsquared App on your preferred device. For more information, visit lubbocklibrary.com/summer-reading-2024 or stop by your local library.