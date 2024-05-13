Lubbock Public Library Events for the Week of May 13

Parenting Cottage Storytime at Mahon Library

Monday, May 13

10:30 to 11:00 AM

Join us for a special storytime at Mahon Library, 1306 9th Street. Each family will receive a free copy of the book read while supplies last courtesy of the Parenting Cottage. For more information, call 806-775-2835.

Funny Bird Craft at Godeke Branch Library

Monday, May 13

2:30 to 3:30 PM

Come make funny birds out of a Styrofoam ball and felt! For ages 18 and up at Godeke Branch Library, 5034 Frankford Avenue. For more information, call 806-775-2835.

Learn to Knit and Crochet at Groves Branch Library

Monday, May 13

3:00 to 5:00 PM

Want to learn how to knit and crochet? Join us to learn this craft at Groves Branch Library, 5520 19th Street. Ages 8 and up are welcome! Please bring your own needles and yarn. For more information, call 806-775-3723.

Adult Coloring Night at Groves Branch Library

Monday, May 13

6:30 to 8:00 PM

Join us for a relaxing session of coloring! Coloring pages and art supplies are provided. For ages 15 and up at Groves Branch Library, 5520 19th Street. For more information, call 806-775-3723.

Come to preschool storytime at the library! This week’s schedule is:

Mahon Library (1306 9th Street) Tuesday, May 14, 10:30 AM

Patterson Branch Library (1836 Parkway Drive) Tuesday, May 14, 11:30 AM

Groves Branch Library (5520 19th Street) Wednesday, May 15, 10:30 AM

Godeke Branch Library (5034 Frankford Avenue) Thursday, May 16, 10:30 AM

Knit With Us at Groves Branch Library

Tuesday, May 14

1:00 to 3:00 PM

Join us for an afternoon of knitting at Groves Branch Library, 5520 19th Street. We meet every Tuesday afternoon! All skill levels and ages are welcome. Please bring your own needles and yarn. For more information, call 806-775-3723.

True Crime Book Club at Mahon Library

Tuesday, May 14

6:30 to 8:00 PM

Want to explore the world of crime, murder, and betrayal? Join us for our True Crime Book Club at Mahon Library, 1306 9th Street, where we play amateur detectives on some of the most infamous cases in history! This month we will be discussing “The Killer of Little Shepherds: A True Crime Story and the Birth of Forensic Science” by Douglas Starr. In June we will discuss “Fatal Exam: Solving Lubbock’s Greatest Murder Mystery” by Alan Burton. For ages 18 and up. Call 806-775-2835 to reserve a copy of the book!

Glimpses of Lubbock History at Groves Branch Library

Tuesday, May 14

7:00 to 8:00 PM

In collaboration with the Lubbock County Historical Commission, we will learn about Lubbock-raised artists Terry and Jo Harvey Allen This presentation will explore the scope of the Allens’ work, their creative process, and the relationship between the two. Presented by Katelin Dixon, the curator of the Terry and Joe Harvey Allen Collection at the Texas Tech Southwest Collection/Special Collections Library. For ages 18 and up at Groves Branch Library, 5520 19th Street. For more information, call 806-775-3723.

Tiny Tots Storytime at Godeke Branch Library

Wednesday, May 15

12:30 to 1:00 PM

Come to the Godeke Branch Library, 5034 Frankford Avenue, for storytime and a free book, courtesy of Literacy Lubbock. For more information, call Literacy Lubbock at 806-775-3634.

Senior Day Out at Patterson Branch Library

Wednesday, May 15

2:00 to 3:00 PM

Join us for fun activities, socializing, and educational information for ages 50 and up at Patterson Branch Library, 1836 Parkway Drive. This week we will have the Lubbock Police Department- East Division Station come share information, play games, and fellowship with chocolate chip cookies and sliders. We will be celebrating National Police Week and National Slider Day. For more information, call 806-767-3300.

Tiny Tots Storytime at Groves Branch Library

Thursday, May 16

11:00 to 11:30 AM

Come to the Groves Branch Library, 5520 19th Street, for a storytime and a free book, courtesy of Literacy Lubbock. For more information, call Literacy Lubbock at 806-775-3634.

Story Ballet with Ballet Lubbock at Mahon Library

Thursday, May 16

2:00 to 3:00 PM

Step into a world of magic and creativity with our Children’s Ballet Program from Ballet Lubbock. We’ll go on an enchanting journey where dance, art, music, Greek mythology, and history come together. We will learn the fundamentals of classical technique in Ballet, such as posture and arm and feet positions. For ages 3-6 at Mahon Library, 1306 9th Street. For more information, call 806-775-2835.

Tween Anime Club at Groves Branch Library

Thursday, May 16

4:30 to 5:30 PM

Come to Anime Club and make new friends who like anime! We will watch anime, eat snacks, and do some other fun activities. For ages 9-12 at Groves Branch Library, 5520 19th Street. For more information, call 806-775-3723.

Friends of the Library Book Sale at Mahon Library

Friday, May 17, & Saturday, May 18

9:00 AM to 2:00 PM

Mark your calendars for the Friends of the Library Book Sale at Mahon Library, 1306 9th Street, where you can buy gently used books for as little as 25 cents! Friday shopping is open to Friends of the Library members only from 9:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. Saturday shopping is open to the public from 9:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. Cash, checks, credit, and debit cards accepted. To become a member of the Friends of the Library, please visit http://www.lubbockfol.org/ For more information about the book sale, call 806-775-2835.

Parenting Cottage Storytime at Groves Branch Library

Friday, May 17

10:30 to 11:00 AM

Join us for a special storytime at Groves Branch Library, 5520 19th Street. Each family will receive a free copy of the book read while supplies last courtesy of the Parenting Cottage. For more information, call 806-775-3723.