Lubbock Public Library Events for the Week of May 28

All Lubbock Public Library locations will be closed on Monday, May 27 in observance of Memorial Day. Regular hours will resume on Tuesday, May 28.

Touch A Truck at Mahon Library

Tuesday, May 28

10:00 to 11:30 AM

Come discover your favorite truck or big vehicle! Get an up-close look at vehicles located in the parking lot to the north of Mahon Library, 1306 9th Street. Don’t forget your camera! Program is subject to change due to inclement weather. For ages 12 and under. For more information, call 806-775-2835.

Come to preschool storytime at the library! This week’s schedule is:

Patterson Branch Library (1836 Parkway Drive) Tuesday, May 28, 11:30 AM

Groves Branch Library (5520 19th Street) Wednesday, May 29 10:30 AM

Godeke Branch Library (5034 Frankford Avenue) Thursday, May 30, 10:30 AM

Knit With Us at Groves Branch Library

Tuesday, May 28

1:00 to 3:00 PM

Join us for an afternoon of knitting at Groves Branch Library, 5520 19th Street. We meet every Tuesday afternoon! All skill levels and ages are welcome. Please bring your own needles and yarn. For more information, call 806-775-3723.

Ringtail Ranch Zoo to You Crew! at Godeke Branch Library

Tuesday, May 28

2:00 to 3:00 PM

Learn about lemurs from Ringtail Ranch Lemur Rescue & Sanctuary. Seating is limited. Tickets are required. Tickets can be picked up 30 minutes before the start of the program and are first come, first served. For ages 5-12 at Godeke Branch Library, 5034 Frankford Ave. For more information, call 806-775-3362.

Plan-To-Do-Better: A Meet, Greet, and Plan Group at Patterson Branch Library

Tuesday, May 28

5:30 to 6:45 PM

Bring your planner and let’s plan for the upcoming month! You are welcome to bring extra stickers to swap, share, or personalize your planner. For ages 16 and up at Patterson Branch Library, 1836 Parkway Drive. For more information, call 806-767-3300.

Adult Anime Club at Groves Branch Library

Tuesday, May 28

6:30 to 7:30 PM

Come to Anime Club and make new friends who like anime! We will watch anime, eat snacks, and do some other fun activities. For ages 18 and up at Groves Branch Library, 5520 19th Street. For more information, call 806-775-3723.

Tiny Tots Storytime at Godeke Branch Library

Wednesday, May 29

12:30 to 1:00 PM

Come to the Godeke Branch Library, 5034 Frankford Avenue, for storytime and a free book, courtesy of Literacy Lubbock. For more information, call Literacy Lubbock at 806-775-3634.

Senior Day Out at Patterson Branch Library

Wednesday, May 29

2:00 to 3:00 PM

Join us for fun activities, socializing, and educational information for ages 50 and up at Patterson Branch Library, 1836 Parkway Drive. This week we will celebrating the start of Summer Reading with a photo shoot with Ricky Sherfield. For more information, call 806-767-3300.

Ringtail Ranch Zoo to You Crew! at Patterson Branch Library

Wednesday, May 29

2:00 to 3:00 PM

Learn about lemurs from Ringtail Ranch Lemur Rescue & Sanctuary. Seating is limited. Tickets are required. Tickets can be picked up 30 minutes before the start of the program and are first come, first served. For ages 5-12 at Patterson Branch Library, 1836 Parkway Drive. For more information, call 806-767-3300.

I Ruff Reading at Mahon Library

Wednesday, May 29

2:00 to 3:00 PM

Love reading? Love dogs? Come spend time with therapy dogs from the Lubbock ISD Muttley Crew every Wednesday this summer! For ages 12 and under at Mahon Library, 1306 9th Street. For more information, call 806-775-2835.

Tiny Tots Storytime at Groves Branch Library

Thursday, May 30

11:00 to 11:30 AM

Come to the Groves Branch Library, 5520 19th Street, for a storytime and a free book, courtesy of Literacy Lubbock. For more information, call Literacy Lubbock at 806-775-3634.

Ringtail Ranch Zoo to You Crew! at Groves Branch Library

Thursday, May 30

2:00 to 3:00 PM

Learn about lemurs from Ringtail Ranch Lemur Rescue & Sanctuary. Seating is limited. Tickets are required. Tickets can be picked up 30 minutes before the start of the program and are first come, first served. For ages 5-12 at Groves Branch Library, 5520 19th Street. For more information, call 806-775-3362.

Sticker Palooza at Mahon Library

Thursday, May 30

3:00 to 4:00 PM

Calling all sticker enthusiasts! Explore our collection of stickers and discover new stickers to add to your collections. We will have notebooks available to decorate while supplies last! For ages 8-14 at Mahon Library, 1306 9th Street. For more information, 806-775-2835.

Ringtail Ranch Zoo to You Crew! at Mahon Branch Library

Friday, May 31

2:00 to 3:00 PM

Learn about lemurs from Ringtail Ranch Lemur Rescue & Sanctuary. Seating is limited. Tickets are required. Tickets can be picked up 30 minutes before the start of the program and are first come, first served. For ages 5-12 at Mahon Library, 1306 9th Street. For more information, call 806-775-3362.

2024 Summer Reading Program

Read books and win prizes with the Lubbock Public Library this summer! From May 22-July 31 log your reading on READsquared to try and win prizes. The reading challenge is open to all ages and can be accessed by visiting lubbock.readsquared.com or downloading the READsquared App on your preferred device. For more information, visit lubbocklibrary.com/summer-reading-2024 or stop by your local library.