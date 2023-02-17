96.3 KLLL 96.3 KLLL Logo

Lubbock Public Library to Start New Class of Digital Navigators Certification Series

February 17, 2023 9:14AM CST
Getty Images

The Lubbock Public Library is excited to announce another round of new computer classes available to Lubbock Area citizens called the Digital Navigators Certification Series. The Certification Series will be split up into a Beginner’s Session and an Advanced Session. In the Beginner’s Session, participants will learn the basics of using a computer, the internet, and skills like typing and using a mouse. The Advanced Session will go over how to use email and free Google productivity tools, such as Google Docs, Google Slides, and Google Sheets. After attending all 4 classes in a session, participants will receive a Certificate of Completion that will help boost resumes, enhance job skills, and improve the application pool for the city of Lubbock. Participants are welcome to attend either the Beginner’s or Advanced Session, or both! These free classes will be every Thursday from February 23 – April 13 from 4:00 – 5:00 PM at Mahon Library, 1306 9th Street. Space in this series is limited, so please register at by calling 806-775-2835 or emailing Alex Ferguson at [email protected].

This project is made possible by a grant from the U.S. Institute of Museum and Library Services (Texas State Library and Archives Commission, Grant # LS-250239-OLS-21). (2022) Lubbock was one of 10 cities in Texas that received this incredible grant opportunity. This grant will be used to help bridge the digital divide for the citizens of Lubbock through a variety of programs and services- a goal that the Lubbock Public Library has pursued in many different ways over the past several years.

For more information about these programs, visit www.lubbocklibrary.com/digital-navigators-certification-series

