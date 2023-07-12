Lubbock Sports and the Lubbock Professional Firefighters Association Host the 2023 Texas Firefighter Summer Games

Lubbock Sports in partnership with the Lubbock Professional Firefighters Association is pleased to welcome the 2023 Texas Firefighter Summer Games to be held Sunday July 16, 2023 through Saturday, July 22, 2023.

”It’s truly a privilege to help host the 2023 Texas Firefighter Summer Games. We get a chance to see our fellow brother and sister firefighters from across the great state of Texas come to Lubbock and compete. This opportunity brings fellowship, comradery, and the spirit of the fire service together in a fun-filled atmosphere.”

Nearly 800 professional firefighters from across the region will gather across Lubbock for the first time at venues including Berl Huffman Athletic Complex, South Plains Lanes, Lubbock Shooting Complex, Texas Tech University Recreation Center, Lake Alan Henry, Meadowbrook Canyon Creek Golf Course, and the MCM Elegante Hotel. Sporting events include bowling, cornhole, golf, softball, sporting clays, sand volleyball, basketball, soccer, and disc golf. This event is projected to attract over 5,000 attendees and have an estimated economic impact of over $1.3 million for the local community.

“We felt Lubbock would provide an opportunity to reach new departments in that region of the state,” said Eric Harr, president of the Texas Firefighter Summer Games. “We look for different ways to expand opportunities for firefighters and their families to experience our event. Lubbock venues are close to the host hotel and would provide a new experience for those attending.

Since 1983, professional firefighters representing cities across the state began competing against other Texas Fire Departments in a myriad of sporting events. Today, local, state and regional fire departments meet annually in the rotating host city beginning the third week of July.

All events are open to the public. To view the complete schedule, please visit the Texas Fire Fighter Summer Games website. For more information, please contact Eric Harr at [email protected].

About Visit Lubbock and Lubbock Sports

Visit Lubbock is Lubbock’s official Convention & Visitors Bureau, charged with increasing the activity of leisure, sports, meeting and convention travel to Lubbock. Since 2004, Visit Lubbock and Lubbock Sports have booked more than 6,930 events or conventions, resulting in 6.7 million visitors, 2.3 million room nights and $764.9 million in direct economic impact to the Lubbock area. For more information, or to receive a free Visitor’s Guide, please call 800.692.4035 or go to VisitLubbock.org For our latest events, check out our Facebook and Instagram pages.

###