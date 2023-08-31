Lubbock Sports Hosts 140th USA Archery Target Nationals and US Open

In partnership with USA Archery, the national governing body for the Olympic and Paralympic sport of archery, Lubbock Sports is pleased to announce Lubbock, Texas as the location for the 140th USA Archery Target Nationals and U.S. Open to take place August 10-18, 2024.

Hundreds of archers from across the country and around the world will meet to compete at the Berl Huffman Athletic Complex in the recurve, compound, and barebow divisions. The event includes individual elimination matches as well as team events. Archers aiming for a position on the National Team must compete in the Target Nationals event to qualify.

The competition is projected to have an economic impact of over $1 million to the Lubbock community as it brings in not just hundreds of competitors but also coaches, families and spectators from across the country.

“We are excited to head to Lubbock for the 140th edition of our Target Nationals and U.S. Open,” said USA CEO Rod Menzer. “This event has a rich history of traditions, community camaraderie and top-tier competition. With our Nationals sandwiched between the Paris Olympic and Paralympic Games, 2024 is a momentous year, and as with Paris, we hope to make it famously memorable in the incredible city of Lubbock.”

Registration will be available in early 2024. For more information, visit usarchery.org or contact USA Archery at [email protected]

About Visit Lubbock and Lubbock Sports

Visit Lubbock is Lubbock’s official Convention & Visitors Bureau, charged with increasing the activity of leisure, sports, meeting and convention travel to Lubbock. Since 2004, Visit Lubbock and Lubbock Sports have booked more than 7,500 events or conventions, resulting in 7.3 million visitors, 2.48 million room nights and $832.3 million in direct economic impact to the Lubbock area. For more information, or to receive a free Visitor’s Guide, please call 800.692.4035 or go to VisitLubbock.org For our latest events, check out our Facebook and Instagram pages.

About USA Archery

USA Archery is the National Governing Body for the Olympic sport of archery in the United States. USA Archery selects and trains Olympic, Paralympic, World Championship, and World Cup teams, and develops archery at the grassroots level across the United States. For more information, visit www.usarchery.org.

