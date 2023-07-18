96.3 KLLL 96.3 KLLL Logo

Lubbock Sports Hosts Continental Amateur Baseball Association 2023 All-American World Championships

July 18, 2023 9:51AM CDT
Share
Getty Images

Lubbock Sports is pleased to host the Continental Amateur Baseball Association 2023 All-American World Championships for third consecutive year. 

The Tournament is taking place at the Dan Law Field at Rip Griffin Park and Hays Field at Lubbock Christian University staring Monday, July 17, 2023 and will conclude Saturday, July 22, 2023. This event is open to the public. Tickets can be purchased onsite for $8 per day or $30 for the full week pass. 

For more information, visit cababaseball.org. 

About Visit Lubbock and Lubbock Sports

Visit Lubbock is Lubbock’s official Convention & Visitors Bureau, charged with increasing the activity of leisure, sports, meeting and convention travel to Lubbock. Since 2004, Visit Lubbock and Lubbock Sports have booked more than 6,930 events or conventions, resulting in 6.7 million visitors, 2.3 million room nights and $764.9 million in direct economic impact to the Lubbock area. For more information, or to receive a free Visitor’s Guide, please call 800.692.4035 or go to VisitLubbock.org For our latest events, check out our Facebook and Instagram pages.

 ###

More about:
963 KLLL
KLLL
Live Local Lubbock
Lubbock

Recently Played

DrinkabyCole Swindell
4:08pm
Wagon WheelDarius Rucker
4:04pm
Fast CarLuke Combs
4:00pm
Fast CarLuke Combs
4:00pm
I Love This LifeLocash
3:56pm
View Full Playlist

You May Also Like

1

Kaitlyn Kohler takes a visit to the KLLL New Music Lounge to sing "Remember You"
2

Lee Brice wants your thoughts on his new song
3

Morgan Wallen's Son Gets Bandages Off
4

Joey Chestnut Wins Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest For 16th Time
5

Morgan Wallen Hit by a Boot at His Concert Country