Lubbock Sports Hosts Continental Amateur Baseball Association 2023 All-American World Championships

Lubbock Sports is pleased to host the Continental Amateur Baseball Association 2023 All-American World Championships for third consecutive year.

The Tournament is taking place at the Dan Law Field at Rip Griffin Park and Hays Field at Lubbock Christian University staring Monday, July 17, 2023 and will conclude Saturday, July 22, 2023. This event is open to the public. Tickets can be purchased onsite for $8 per day or $30 for the full week pass.

For more information, visit cababaseball.org.

