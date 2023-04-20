Lubbock to Host The Basketball Tournament (TBT) Regional for 2023

The Basketball Tournament (TBT), the 64-team, $1 million winner-take-all event, today announced that it has partnered with Visit Lubbock and United Supermarkets Arena to bring a TBT regional event to Lubbock for the first time. Air Raiders, the Texas Tech alumni team, will serve as the host team for the eight-team Lubbock Regional taking place July 19-23.

“We are excited to bring the Elam Ending to Texas for the first time this summer,“ said TBT founder and CEO Jon Mugar. “We would like to thank our partners at Visit Lubbock for their support. Together, we anticipate an electrifying regional, anchored by a powerful Texas Tech alumni team. Based on how awesome this fanbase has been online, we expect Lubbock to break our all-time single-game attendance record.”

“Lubbock is a great choice to host TBT because nobody supports their alumni like we do at Texas Tech University,” said Lubbock Mayor Tray Payne. “Watching Tech greats suit up at the United Supermarkets Arena again is going to be a lot of fun. It’s going to be packed and loud with rowdy Red Raiders. I can’t wait!”

“As the first host city in Texas, we are thrilled to welcome The Basketball Tournament to Lubbock as a 2023 TBT Regional tournament host,” said John Osborne, president and CEO of Lubbock Sports. “Being chosen as the host city further establishes Lubbock as a premier sports destination with world-class facilities like the United Supermarkets Arena and a strong community of lively sports fans. We are looking forward to an exciting competition!”

Air Raiders competed in TBT for the first time in 2021 in the Wichita Regional. The team won their first TBT game before eventually falling to AfterShocks (Wichita State alumni) in the second round of the Wichita Regional. Air Raiders is organized by former Texas Tech basketball players Andrew Sorrells and Clark Lammert.

Initial commitments for Air Raiders’ 2023 roster include Matt Mooney, Davide Moretti, and Tariq Owens.

“I’m incredibly excited for TBT to come to Lubbock and for Texas Tech to be represented,” said Texas Tech men’s basketball head coach Grant McCasland. “Having been around it last year, I saw the tremendous value TBT can bring in making alumni feel like they’re still a part of the family. I’m looking forward to welcoming our Red Raider greats back home and know they’ll feel the support from our fan base.”

“After my last year at Texas Tech, I always wished I could go back and play in the USA just one more time,” said former Texas Tech men’s basketball point guard Matt Mooney. “TBT gives us a chance to relive those great moments and play in front of the best fans in the country again. It’s going to be a lot of fun!”

Remaining roster announcements will be made over the coming weeks via Air Raiders social media pages, @AirRaidersTBT.

Since TBT began in 2014, it has awarded more than $12M in prize money, and has been viewed in more than 180 countries around the world. Alumni teams have won TBT’s championship the past four summers, with teams representing Ohio State, Marquette, Syracuse, and the University of Buffalo taking home the $1M prize between 2019-2022. TBT is also the home of the Elam Ending, the alternate ending to games where teams play to a target score. The Elam Ending was adopted by the NBA for its All-Star Game beginning in 2022, and is now being used in G League games as part of their overtime format.

Tickets for the Lubbock Regional will go on sale on May 1 to members of TBT’s ticket waitlist, and on sale to the general public beginning May 4. Fans interested in signing up for the waitlist can do so at //thetournament.com/tbt/ticket-waitlist.

For more information on this year’s TBT or Air Raiders, visit TheTournament.com