Lubbock’s All New Johnny Fab’s Cadillac Grill

June 26, 2023 1:36PM CDT
Opening up this year is Lubbock’s Johnny Fab’s Cadillac Grill! With casual dining, here one can enjoy a unique raw oyster bar, diner style burgers, and more.

Some menu items include Oysters on the Half Shell and Oysters Rockefeller from the oyster bar, the Smoky Bacon Cheeseburger and The Big Easy from the burger selection, and the Shrimp Po’ Boy, Country Fried Sirloin, and Mesquite Grilled Chicken. For a list of Johnny Fab’s full menu, visit here. The restaurant also offers bar services.

Johnny Fab’s Cadillac Grill will be located at 11605 off Slide. For more, check out Johnny Fab’s Facebook here.

 

