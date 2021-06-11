      Weather Alert

Lubbock’s own Camille Chambers stops by to talk about “12 Mighty Orphans”

Jun 10, 2021 @ 11:46pm

Lubbock’s own Camille Chambers stops by to talk with Sean about her latest project 12 Mighty Orphans.

12 Mighty Orphans starring Luke Wilson and Vinessa Shaw now showing at Premiere Cinema.

The movie tells the story of a depression-era Ft. Worth orphanage which against all odds assembles a makeshift football team and has to practice sometimes without shoes or even a real football, and miraculously ends-up playing for the State Championship. Luke Wilson plays the coach who turns down a prestigious job to work with the orphans but hides a secret of his own. Knowing his team can’t possibly compete using traditional football logics, the coach develops strategies for his team which helped paved the way to modern football.

