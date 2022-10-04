96.3 KLLL 96.3 KLLL Logo

Lubbock’s Smallcakes Cupcakery and Creamery is Closed

October 4, 2022 1:18PM CDT
Lubbock’s Smallcakes Cupcakery and Creamery is Closed

Lubbock’s Smallcakes Cupcakery and Creamery announced the closing of its doors on Facebook last Friday, September 30. Located in suite 100 off 114 West Loop 289, Smallcakes Cupcakery and Creamery served freshly baked and frosted cupcakes along with small-batch ice cream infused with the flavors of the cupcakes.

Throughout the holidays, Smallcakes Cupcakery and Creamery introduced flavors such as Pumpkin, Maple Bacon, Cannoli, Strawberries N’ Crème, and more.

Their signature flavors included, for the cupcakes, Wedding Cake, Lemon Drop, Cookies-N-Cream, and for the ice cream, Blue Monster Cookie, Salted Caramel, Peanut Butter Cup, and many, many more.

For more information, visit Smallcakes Cupcakery and Creamery’s website here, and their Facebook page here.

