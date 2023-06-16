Lubbock’s Top 10… Affordable Things to Do with Kids this Summer

School’s OUT and moms and dads alike are looking for ways to avoid raising couch potatoes for the next few months…. and hopefully not break the bank along the way. We’re here to help! Here are my Top 10 Affordable Things to Do with Kids this Summer in the Lubbock area — in no particular order.

Open Farm Night at SkyGardens

Starting the list off with something THIS Saturday June 17th! SkyGardens is your local, awe-inspiring flower farm located between Llevelland and Ropesville. They are starting off summer on an exciting note, by hosting Open Farm Nights where you can come out and meet the owner, Skyler, and learn more about her Christ-centered operation where strangers become friends and God’s beauty is recognized.

Learn more about SkyGardens and updates on upcoming Open Farm Nights here: https://www.facebook.com/skygardenstx

WHEN: Saturday June 17th 6:30-9:30 PM

PRICE: $30 for a jar of you-pick flowers Catch a Lubbock Matadors Soccer Match

Don’t wait on this one! There are only 3 Home matches left in the 2023 season, with the last being July 5th at 7:30 PM vs. West Texas FC (Midland) at the Lubbock-Cooper Pirate Stadium. GO MATADORS!

PRICE: General admission tickets are $12 for Adults and $10 for Kids.

You can view the updated schedule here: https://tickets.npsl.com/venues/4637 Spend an afternoon at the Lubbock Science Spectrum and Omni Theater

A staple for family fun in Lubbock, the Science Spectrum and Onmi Theater always has something new and exciting to continue your child’s learning journey even through the summer months. Many upcoming camps and events include Moon Mission, CritterFest, and more!

PRICING: General admission tickets are $8.50 for Adults and $7.50 for Children and Seniors

Membership Pricing and Info: https://www.sciencespectrum.org/membership-benefits-levels/

Upcoming Camps and more info: https://www.sciencespectrum.org/camps-workshops/ Capture memories at Say Selfie LBK!

South Lubbock has it’s very own selfie “museum” where you can grab your phone, your kids, and capture an afternoon of memories. “Say Selfie LBK is a place where you have endless possibilities for fun & creativity! We are an interactive experience where you are the canvas and can let your creative vibes flow.”

PRICE: $20 for adults (12+), $15 for Children 3-10

MORE INFO: https://sayselfielbk.com/ Have a Picnic at one the beautiful lakes or parks

It’s no secret one of the best things about Lubbock the accessibility and beauty of our lakes and parks in town. Sometimes, and even more so after recent rainfall, its easy to forget we live in such a dry climate. Take a drive around parts of South Lubbock and you’ll notice the many places to have a fun afternoon picnic.

But please, don’t feed the ducks!

List of Parks: https://ci.lubbock.tx.us/departments/parks-recreation/parks/lubbock-parks

PRICE: Buyer’s Choice on the picnic! Lubbock Public Library’s Summer Reading Program

This one doesn’t include a specific time and event, but it is a great way to enable kids to keep reading this summer. Lubbock Public Library has a Summer Reading Program that is offering prizes and incentives for completing reading logs and challenges NOW- July 31st. Each Library will be hosting specific events for this program for ALL ages 0-18+!

EVENTS: Reading Program Events Calendar

Reading Program Instructions: https://ci.lubbock.tx.us/departments/library/summer-reading-2023

PRICE: FREE Take a breather at The Mom Lounge (Ages 0-5)

Sometimes as moms, we want our kids to run and jump and play… anywhere other than the freshly cleaned living room with newly mopped floors. That’s where the Mom Lounge & Playspace saves the day, by giving children the opportunity to learn through play, and to build cognitive, imaginative, & sensory skills. It’s such a relaxing feeling to know your toddler can play safely and creatively while you relax just within eyesight… and you can still go home to a clean house!

PRICE: $8 per person, 6 months and under FREE

More Info: https://www.themomlounge.com/playspace Register for a Summer Day Camp

Our friends at Lubbock Moms have created this amazing go-to guide for camps this summer! Get those kids out of the house and learning something new!

Check it out here: Lubbock Moms 2023 Summer Camp Guide

PRICE: Varies by Camp Catch a film at Stars and Stripes Drive-In Theatre

Take your kids back in time with a trip to Lubbock’s Drive-In Theatre! Stars and Stripes has a long list of great family-friendly flicks on their summer line-up. Best part being, now you have A/C in your car! Playground, Cafe, and Concession available.

Find upcoming showings and more info here: https://www.facebook.com/starsandstripesdrivein

PRICE: $9 Per Person Ages 12+, $6 Children 4-11, Children under 4 are FREE Grab an Afternoon Special Pass at Water Rampage!

Lubbock most popular summer place to cool off is offering special pricing for the afternoons! Pack your towels and check out their new Pirate ride, Raider’s Revenge! AND they are hosting Summer movie nights

PRICE: Monday-Friday 4-6PM General Admission (kids and adults) for only $20.32

MORE INFO: https://waterrampage.com/announcements

AN IMPORTANT NOTE: South Plains Food Bank is offering FREE lunches for children 18 and under at the Maxey Community Center, every day Noon-1PM Now thru August. No registration is required.

More info here: https://ci.lubbock.tx.us/events/1683566436-free-summer-lunch-food-program-at-maxey