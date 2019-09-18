“Luckiest dude in the world”: Ryan Hurd’s new Gold plaque fits him “To A T”

The Michigan native was surprised with a Gold plaque last night in Nashville, as he was rehearsing for his opening slot on Old Dominion‘s upcoming Make It Sweet tour. The certification celebrates sales of half-a-million units of his latest single, “To A T” — and he even got some t-shirt and gold-record-shaped cookies as part of the presentation.

On Twitter, Ryan posted a photo of the sweet treats and wrote, “THATS RIGHT! Those are Gold Record cookies. And they taste just as good as my 14 year old self imagined. TO A T is GOLD. I’m the luckiest dude in the world. Dreams, baby. Sometimes they come true. THANK YOU.”

Earlier in the week, Ryan performed at a benefit concert at the Ryman Auditorium for the Bahamas, which was ravaged by Hurricane Dorian. His five-song EP, Platonic, arrives on Friday. It includes “To A T,” which features harmony vocals by his wife, Maren Morris.

Ryan’s shows with Old Dominion begin September 27 in Charlotte, NC.

