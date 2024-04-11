Ludvig Aberg set for The Masters, first major

AUGUSTA, Ga. — Former Red Raider Ludvig Åberg will begin his first career major on Thursday at the 88th Masters Tournament. Due to rain in the area, Thursday’s tee times were delayed two-and-a-half hours, setting up Aberg’s Group 29 for a 3:18 p.m. CT tee time. With the setback, Aberg and others with late afternoon tee times will likely finish round one on Friday before beginning round two.

Aberg, a collegiate golfer for Texas Tech at this time last year, fast-tracked onto the professional circuit earning PGA Tour status by finishing first on the PGA Tour University rankings last summer. Six months later, he won his first PGA tournament, winning the RSM Classic by four shots. The win earned Aberg a two-year Tour exemption and coveted spots in the Sentry Tournament of Champions which kicked off the 2024 PGA season, last month’s Players Championship and The Masters, this week.

Aberg enters The Masters with one PGA Tour win, two runner-up finishes, four Top-5 finishes and seven Top-10 finishes in just 24 career events played. He has made the cut in 21 of his 24 events played in.

The Masters Pairings (announced Tuesday, April 9)

Thursday | Group 29

1:48 PM EDT / 12:48 PM CDT (delayed)

Ludvig Åberg – Sweden

Jordan Spieth – United States

Sahith Theegala – United States

Friday | Group 14

10:42 AM EDT / 9:42 AM CDT (check Masters.com for updates)

